Sports
UAE’s cashed-in T20 League hopes to inspire smaller cricket nations to be financially stable
Emirates Cricket boss Mubashshir Usmani has made a passionate defense of the new T20 league in the UAE, saying that cricket should not be monopolized and that the silver-plated six-team league could serve as a template for associated countries that are often shunned by full members.
He also dismissed concerns about teams that may have only two local players, believing the number of foreign players in a side to be arbitrary.
The unveiling of the International League T20 (ILT20), which kicks off in January and lasts about a month, has caused a stir with top players being offered huge sums of $450,000 per season, roughly equivalent to the new T20 league of South Africa, but significantly more than Australia and Bangladesh’s concurrent established matches.
The influx of T20 competitions is causing a headache for an already saturated international cricket calendar, with the next Future Tours program still being postponed despite being slated for release shortly after the International Cricket Councils (ICC) annual conference, which will be held on Monday. July 29 ended.
There have been a lot think pieces on the primacy of international cricket in the wake of ILT20, which is privately owned but sanctioned by the Emirates Cricket Board and supported by heavy hitters, including several Indian Premier League franchises.

We strongly believe in representing your country in any format, at the elite level, which is the pinnacle of our game, Usmani told me. But… it’s time for Associates to find innovative, sustainable ways to ensure their own reliable revenue streams.
Emirates cricket leaders have grown frustrated over the years that full membership ambitions have been thwarted by strict ICC criteria and full members’ reluctance to play in the UAE in bilateral matches.
The UAE apparently ticks the boxes for the coveted Full Membership, leading to significantly more funding and an important place in the all-powerful board of the ICC, apart from the men of the UAE who have at least one win over a Full Member in a World Cup or World Cup record Qualifying event and four wins against Full Members in bilateral matches over an eight-year period.
UAE men are currently 14th in ODI ranking and 12th in T20I.
Associate members, at best 1/8 . receivee of the (ICC) funding a Full Member receives must continually manage their cash and revenue streams, said Usmani, an emerging global administrator who surprisingly narrowly missed a seat on the ICC board in the recent election as Associate Director at the Annual Conference. in Birmingham.
Lack of funds securities and drives every aspect of business; play this tournament and earn valuable points to stay ICC compliant, miss that tournament and lose an opportunity to develop talent.
It’s a delicate balancing act, and to be quite transparent, the Associates are the future of global cricket.
Our game should not be monopolized. UAE cricket has the ability to set an example for those who need to become self-sufficient.
The rise of the UAE league has put pressure on the maligned Big Bash League (BBL) a makeoverallowing Cricket Australia to rallegedly negotiating a large supply of star batter David Warner, which was the target of ILT20.
While longtime BBL star Chris Lynn could have his entry into the UAE competition blocked by Australias governing body sparking debate over the legality of no objection certificates.
The issue has been part of much discussion at the recent annual conference with a focus on teams in the ILT20 potentially employing nine foreign players compared to the generally accepted rule of four foreigners per side in established T20 franchise competitions.
Squads will consist of 18 players, made up of 12 internationals, two Associate players and four from the UAE.
The number of foreign players in a league is arbitrary, said Usmani, who sits on the ICC’s Chief Executives Committee. You will hear different opinions about what is the right number of foreign players in a league.
Some would say that the current practice in other leagues of four foreign players playing XI at the expense of the chances of four local talented players.
We think that if an upcoming league is a guaranteed position for four UAE players in the official roster and two UAE players in playing XI, as start is just the right number in ILT20.
We also believe that the Associates, like full members, should have the freedom to manage and create their own domestic tournaments.
There are also concerns about securing money from private investment, leading some to label the nascent leagues as IPL satellites, really flowing back into basic and trajectory programs.
Usmani said there were very clear goals attached to the league sanction, which was approved by the ICC.
ILT20 as a first step has recently agreed to fund the central first year contracts for the UAE women’s team and also choose the cost of a full-time female development officer, Usmani said as Emirates Cricket sees a professional T20 women’s league, possibly in the coming years , in which few countries have invested.
Development programs that will be carried out annually by the franchisees will have a significant impact on cricket in the UAE and will save money that would otherwise have to be spent by the ECB.
While Emirates Cricket may have felt somewhat neglected in the past, despite being only meters away from the ICC’s headquarters in Dubai, it has caught the attention of Full Members and the entire cricketing world with its affluent upstart expected in the coming years. will expand over the years.
Our team is very focused on this inaugural year and making it a resounding success for everyone involved, said Usmani.
We offer both our UAE players and fellow Associate players the opportunity to mingle with the best and give those who play the chance to take those learning experiences into their own international matches.
Far from being a threat, this model will preserve the longevity of the game for ourselves and other Associates.
