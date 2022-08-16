College Football Playoff Schedule, Venues: Miami to Host 2026 Championship, Atlanta Selected for 2025

The College Football Playoff announced Monday that the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. In addition, according to multiple reports, Atlanta will host the 2025 national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, although that information has yet to be officially announced by the CFP.

The College Football Playoff National Championship was previously held in Miami at the end of the 2020 season, but was limited in scope due to pandemic restrictions. Heisman-winning receiver DeVonta Smith caught 12 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns to lead Alabama past Ohio State 52-24 in the 2021 National Championship game.

“We are excited to return to Miami,” CFP Director Bill Hancock said in a statement. “South Florida was a great host for the 2021 National Championship game despite the event having to be scaled back due to COVID-19, and we look forward to returning in 2026 with a full complement of events and activities over the National Championship weekend.” .”

Meanwhile, Atlanta previously hosted the national title game in 2018. Miami and Atlanta now become the only two cities to host the championship game multiple times during the CFP contract.

These two announcements hold the College Football Playoff until the end of the original 12-year contract dating back to the 2014 college football season, when Ohio topped Oregon for the national championship. After the Miami game in 2026, the playoff will most likely expand and be open to new television partners when a new deal is signed before the 2026 season.

Below is a list of all the upcoming College Football Playoff National Championship sites: