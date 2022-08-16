Can a tennis player share his heart and courts with Pickleball?





Allow me to start with an admission. I haven’t exactly been a fan of pickleball, the sport that engulfs America like thorny bottlenose dolphins blowing across the windswept plains. I am always shocked by the sound of it: thump! Although pickleball, a hybrid paddle sport, is increasingly sharing space with tennis at many tennis courts and clubs across the country, it has nothing better than the feel of tennis or the thumping sound of that fluffy ball on the strings hit just right. Instead, graphite pickleball paddles scurry against yellow plastic balls, emitting a high-pitched bleat.

thump! For a lifelong tennis player like me, that high-pitched whine is an insult to the ears, the auditory equivalent of a root canal.

Then there’s the aesthetics. The look and feel of pickleball. Unlike the elegance of tennis, this sport seemed to me like a simple thing that parents would come up with to keep the kids busy on a lazy summer day. It turns out that’s how the game started on Bainbridge Island, Wash., in the 1960s. Pickleball? Why not read a book, walk the dog, take a nap or just play table tennis? I had deliberately and diligently avoided it until last week. Then pickleball sucked me in.

I went to one of the new gaming meccas in my hometown, Seattle, a strip of green park courts that wraps around the aptly named Green Lake. To describe it more accurately, these are three tennis courts that are more or less advanced by pickleball.

It’s a turf war that has become common nationally in recent years as the pandemic boosted demand for both sports. Pickleballers are clamoring for respect, more resources and courts, creating a delicate balancing act for parks and recreation departments across the country.

I ended up on one side of the battle, of course. Read long ago, during the administrations of Presidents Reagan and Clinton, I was one of the better players in the Pacific Northwest and often the best for my age group in Seattle. From age fourteen to thirty I have won the city championships half a dozen times, sometimes playing games or warming up on the three Green Lake courses. On my pilgrimage to the transformed (inlaid?) place I soon found a shepherd. So, would you like to give it a try? asked Peter Seitel, a former owner and manager of a computer engineering company now known as the mayor of these courts. He is an organizer, champion of pickleball and one of the locals trying to make the city pay more attention to the sport. I played my first games with Seitel, 68, while he taught me the rules and strategies. And I wasn’t the only newcomer to be greeted with open arms that day. Everywhere I looked, experienced players guided rookies with hospitable patience. The scene felt open and democratic compared to my experience with tennis, where you often have to prove you’ve got the game before you can really be accepted. There were intense games and relaxing. A 60-year-old woman held herself up against a muscular twenty-something. A fourth-grader was just learning the ropes, going from court to court, taking on people he’d never met. The racial and age diversity of the people playing pickleball felt refreshingly cool for a part of the city with a predominantly white population and teeming with youthful techies.

The friendly community of Pickleballs is partly due to the low barrier to entry. The time between learning the game and having fun with it is almost negligible. If you can play ping pong and run six feet in any direction, you’ll have a rally in one day.

Seitel and I played a few games and I immediately held my own. It was competitive, but not so strict that I couldn’t wear my wide-brimmed straw hat while playing. Put that hat on during a tennis match and it would have fallen off during any other serve and sprint across the court.

Yet there were nuances. For example, scoring and positioning. I’m used to hitting tennis aces 120 miles per hour, but the pickleball serve is a weak underhand shot that barely leads to an advantage. During rallies, that pesky little plastic ball seems to have a mind of its own. One of the greatest weapons of games is a soft knuckle that barely crosses the net and is known as the dink. Not exactly my style. Nicole Bideganeta urged me on. If Seitel is the mayor of the Green Lake courts, Bideganeta is the chief of staff. She can also talk a lot with opponents and support this, so naturally I wanted her as my partner. Bideganeta, 28, may have regretted saying yes. In our second game, I got tired of sniffling. I’m gonna poach, like tennis, and take over this thing! I said to myself. This was not the smartest move. Or the safest. When a float came, I ran towards it, rolled, swung and my racket collided with Bideganetas’ elbow, right on the funny bone. Ouch! She cringed in pain. I felt ashamed, like a bull in one of those shrinking tennis racket shops.

The score was tied, but we had to end that game. I gave my partner some ice cream and a mango popsicle to ease her pain.

Lesson learned. With its small track and swinging paddles, pickleball can be a bit dangerous. No sweat, Bideganeta assured me. Would go out again. You’re not done yet!

Sure enough, we returned, only this time with more focus. I didn’t want to disappoint her, dink, dink, curveball, smash at the feet. I went into it now. thump! that paddle-to-plastic noise I thought was so obnoxious? Well, in the heat of the moment, I didn’t even notice. What struck me was that I couldn’t stop smiling while playing. And I saw a lot more smiles and joy around me than when I played tennis, where intensity and frowning dominate. We won that match, 11-0, which I learned is known as a pickle and is not easy on any level. You’ve just started, my new partner said. Several other faithful surrounded us and urged me to do so. I’m not giving up tennis. Not really. A good match is like a smooth waltz and a much more demanding workout. But I’m ready to make some room for pickleball in my life. Just don’t tell my tennis friends.

