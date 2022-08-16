Women’s football chosen to repeat as Big Ten Champions





ROSEMONT, ill. Rutgers women’s soccer has been voted to repeat as the champions of the Big Ten Conference, ranking first with Penn State in the 2022 Big Ten Preseason Coaches Poll released Monday. The poll marks the first time in Rutgers Athletics history that a Scarlet Knight team has been voted #1 and it also marks the first time in conference history that the preseason poll for women’s soccer resulted in a tie for the first place. The Scarlet Knights are coming off the first Big Ten title in program and school history in 2021 after a perfect 10-0 during the regular season. Three returnees from that squad have been honored as 2022 Big Ten Women’s Soccer Players to Watch: Graduate Student Goalkeeper Meagan McClelland junior midfielder Sara Brocious and sophomore ahead Riley Tiernan . McClelland earned All-Big Ten Third Team and All-Region Third Team honors in 2021 after protecting the net on the run to the NCAA Women’s College Cup. In the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game against TCU, she made eight saves before saving three consecutive penalties and scoring one herself in the victorious shootout. In another next-round shootout against Arkansas, McClelland saved a PK and scored another to knock the Scarlet Knights’ ticket to the Final Four. The goalkeeper recorded 13 shutouts and 83 saves this year, including five clean sheets against league opponents in the run-up to the conference title. She maintained a net GAA of 0.67 and helped RU extend its streak to eight consecutive seasons with a GAA of 0.77 or less. Brocious started in all 25 games during the 2021 College Cup season, finishing fifth on the squad with 14 points on four goals and six assists during 1,976 minutes of play, finishing second among the team’s fielders last fall. Finding a knack for clutch situations, Brocious provided an assist in the 2-2 win over Arkansas in the NCAA quarterfinals and scored the winning goal in the 1-0 win over Wisconsin to take home the Big Ten title. Tiernan was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, the ECAC Rookie of the Year and a United Soccer Coaches All-Region First Team roster after breaking through in the first year “On the Banks” with 29 points on eight goals and a team- best 13 assists, setting a new program record for one season. The Voorhees, New Jersey native also garnered All-Big Ten First Team and Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors, while causing a foul that topped opponents 64-17 over the year, ending in the second College Cup performance of the program in seven years. Tiernan started in all 25 games during the College Cup season, including all 10 regular season conference games leading to a perfect 10-0 record and the school’s first-ever Big Ten title. She provided five assists in Big Ten games, which first appeared at the conference in 2021. Rutgers returns nine starters and 17 letter winners from the 2021 College Cup roster. Led by a program-high nine All-Big Ten rosters, the team advanced to the Big Ten Tournament Championship game for the third time since joining the league. In the 10th consecutive NCAA tournament and first as a No. 1 seed, the team advanced to the College Cup for the second time and the first time since 2015. Overall, the squad has set a plethora of new program records including total wins, goals, assists, points, winning streak and more. 2022 BIG TEN FOOTBALL PRESEASON POLL FOR WOMEN 1. (tie) Rutgers

(tie) Penn State

3. Michigan:

4. Wisconsin

5. Ohio State

6. State of Michigan

7. Purdue

8. Iowa

9. Minnesota

10. Indiana

11. Northwest

12. Nebraska

13. Maryland

14. Illinois 2022 BIG TEN FOOTBALL PLAYERS FOR WOMEN TO WATCH LIST Ashley Cathro, R-Sr., D, Illinois

Eileen Murphy, Sr., D, Illinois

Kendra Pasquale, R-Sr., M, Illinois

Jamie Gerstenberg, So., GK, Indiana

Jordyn Levy, So., F, Indiana

Arianna Rose, Fr., D, Indiana

Samantha Cary, Senior, D, Iowa

Kenzie Roling, So., F, Iowa

Hailey Rydberg, Grad., M, Iowa

Malikae Dayes, Grad., F, Maryland

Mikayla Dayes, Grad., F, Maryland

Juliana Lynch, Jr., M, Maryland

Hannah Blake, Sr., M, Michigan

Lily Farkas, Sr., M, Michigan

Avery Kalitta, So., M, Michigan

Ruby Diodati, Grad., D, Michigan State

Lauren Kozal, R-Sr., GK, Michigan State

Samantha White, Grad., D, Michigan State

Sophia Boman, Jr., M, Minnesota

Izzy Brown, Senior, F, Minnesota

Megan Platschko, Sr., GK, Minnesota

Eleanor Dale, Jr., F, Nebraska

Reagan Raabe, Jr., M, Nebraska

Sarah Weber, So., F, Nebraska

Josie Aulicino, Jr., M, Northwest

Meg Boade, Jr., F, Northwest

Aurea del Carmen, Sr., M, Northwest

Talani Barnett, Grad., D, Ohio State

Kayla Fischer, Grad., F, Ohio State

Sydney Jones, So., D, Ohio State

Penelope Hocking, Grad., F, Penn State

Payton Linnehan, Sr., F, Penn State

Ally Schlegel, R-Sr., F, Penn State

Sydney Duarte, Grad., M, Purdue

Gracie Dunaway, So., F, Purdue

Emily Mathews, Jr., M, Purdue

Sara Brocious Jr., M, Rutgers

Meagan McClelland Grad., GK, Rutgers

Riley Tiernan So., F, Rutgers

Emma Jaskaniec, Sr., M, Wisconsin

Aidan McConnell, So., D, Wisconsin

Natalie Viggiano, Grad., M, Wisconsin Stay informed of the latest news and schedule updates by following Rutgers women’s football onTwitter,InstagramandFacebook. Download the Scarlet Knights app for:AppleorandroidToday.

