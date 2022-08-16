UAE: First batch of India-Pakistan cricket match tickets sold out – News





Next batch of tickets for Asia Cup game will be released soon File Photo Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 20:40 Last updated: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 22:32 It was a long and painful wait for cricket fans in the UAE to get tickets to Asian Cup matches. Many residents were disappointed when the first batch of tickets for the highly anticipated India-Pakistan match on August 28 in Dubai sold out less than two and a half hours after they went on sale. Organizers will be releasing the next batch of tickets soon, Platinum List said. “(Tickets for) all other matches remain for sale,” the ticketing platform said. At the time of submission of this report, “very few” tickets with fares from Dh2500 were available. Some residents queued as early as 4:30 a.m. on Monday, only to be told that ticket sales would start at 6 p.m. Due to extremely high demand, Platinum List has established a first-come, first-served purchase policy and has created separate links for matches in Dubai and Sharjah. This meant fans had to queue up online depending on when they signed up. A resident, Zafar Mahmoud, said he queued for nearly three hours but found that the first batch of tickets to the India-Pakistan match had sold out. After queuing on the website at 6 p.m., he saw more than 7,500 people ahead of him, with an estimated wait time of more than an hour. “The one-hour wait remained the same for the next three hours,” he said. Fans were told to keep the page open while they waited their turn. ALSO READ: Another fan, Reza Rauf, said his page crashed twice during the waiting process. He didn’t get a ticket to the match he wanted after more than two hours of waiting. A user tweeted that he managed to purchase the tickets, but did not receive them in his email. Yet another said he had booked four tickets, only for the page to show a technical foul later. A fan from Bangladesh managed to find a ticket to a match between his team and Afghanistan. Some fans tried to resell their tickets. A user posted on Platinum List’s Twitter page that he had four tickets that he was willing to sell for slightly more than the original price. The ticketing platform immediately replied to him saying that reselling tickets is strictly prohibited and they would be invalid upon entry. It later reported that reseller tickets will be canceled automatically. Originally to be held in Sri Lanka, the Asia Cup will be played from August 27 to September 11. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced that the tickets would go on sale Monday. The municipality did not specify a time, so dozens of residents queued on the website from early morning.

