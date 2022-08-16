LSU’s Myles Brennan Ends Football Career: QB battle to two as sixth-year senior leaves program

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan has chosen to retire from football, the program announced Monday. Brennan, a sixth-year senior, was plunged into a three-way summer battle with Arizona state transfer Jayden Daniels and freshman Garrett Nussmeier for the bottom-center runway.

“We are grateful to Myles for everything he has done for LSU football,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said in a statement. “Myles is a great leader who has made a huge impact on this program and has earned the respect of everyone here through his dedication and love for LSU.”

Brennan was a promising recruit in the 2017 class, but unfortunate circumstances prevented him from ever really being cemented as the starter for the Tigers. The Mississippi native supported Joe Burrow for two seasons and was poised to be the full-time starter in 2020, but suffered an injury just three games into the season. In 2021 Brennan had another chance to earn the starting job but broke his arm off the field, leaving him out for the entire season.

“Over the past five years, I’ve given my whole body, heart and soul to LSU football,” Brennan said in a Twitter statement. “Playing for LSU was a dream come true. Wearing the purple and gold, running into Death Valley, winning a national championship and starting as a quarterback for the LSU Tigers – what more could a kid ask for? I will never forget the time I spent and the memories I made here.”

With Brennan gone, the Tigers are up to Daniels and Nussmeier battling it out for the starting nod. Daniels has thrown more than 6,000 yards and rushed nearly 1,300 yards in his collegiate career, while Nussmeier completed 50.9% of his passes for 329 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman.

A snake-bitten career

Expectations were high as Brennan made his way to campus as a signature part of Ed Orgeron’s first full recruiting course in Baton Rouge. Ranked as the No. 4 pro-style passer by 247Sports, Brennan threw over 15,000 yards at St. Stanislaus, a high school about an hour from New Orleans. He waited in line behind Burrow before he got his chance, but suffered a brutal abdominal injury during his third start of the pandemic shortened season.

Incredibly, his 2021 injury – a broken arm as a result of a freak accident while fishing – was even more unfortunate. He entered the transfer portal for a period in November, but eventually returned to campus after Orgeron’s coaching change to Kelly.

Brennan showed real promise, completing 60.2% of his passes for 1,712 yards passing and 13 touchdowns in 20 career games. He was incredible in his first three games for the Tigers in 2020, throwing 1112 yards and 11 touchdowns. However, the goal he got against Missouri, which injured his abdomen, ended as the last game of his football career.

An awkward match

LSU’s quarterback game has been a mixed bag since Burrow led the Tigers to the national championship in 2019. After Brennan’s injury, LSU had to pitch freshman Max Johnson to the wolves to close out the 2020 season. He played much better during a breakout year in 2021, but chose to move to division rival Texas A&M instead.

Now LSU has to pick from a few quarterbacks who have never started in the SEC. Taking a step as a junior in Arizona state, Daniels completed 65.4% of his passes for rushing for 710 yards, but his 10-10 touchdown-to-interception ratio left a lot to be desired. He will need to speed up his processing time at LSU to make up for the challenge of playing against aggressive defensive backs from SEC West.

Nussmeier has more natural arm talent than Daniels, but made a lot of freshman mistakes. He was thrown into big play against Arkansas last season, throwing a grueling interception that netted a game-winning field goal for the Hogs. Complicating matters is that Nussmeier missed the first scrimmage with an ankle injury.

Kelly is entering his first season with the program and faces a tough decision as he must choose between experience and potential.