Sports
Matson and Sholder start final UNC field hockey ride in practice win
For Erin Matson and Meredith Sholder, it was a good idea to return to Chapel Hill for one last year with the North Carolina hockey team.
I was like, ‘There’s nothing to talk about,’ said Matson. ‘Of course I’m crazy to come back.
The two super seniors were back in action for UNC field hockey as the team kicked off the season with an exhibition game on Sunday against Appalachian State. While the results were unofficial, North Carolina scored 13 goals in the regulations and overtime, which is a great example of the offensive firepower this team wields.
I think our cohesion on the field really, really showed, Sholder said. The passing was really good, the movement was great. Everyone contributed.
Sholder, who is technically a sixth-year senior, will be co-captain alongside Matson this season. Both shone in their own way as Matson is likely to leave as the greatest hockey player in UNC history, while Sholder made the All-ACC Second Team in her last two seasons and played with the U.S. national team in 2021-22.
Having both won three national titles as Tar Heels, they understand how essential it is to create good habits early on the field, and more importantly, a team identity. It’s okay to score a lot of goals, but those goals have to come from smart passing and communicative team play.
(Head coach Karen Shelton) always reminds us that we’re a passing team, so it’s in our blood, Matson said. We came here on the first day of the preseason and it was passing, selflessness, reliability on the field.
According to Sholder, UNC’s hockey brand is “a passing sport.” It’s that shared mindset of Matson and Sholder that’s ingrained in the team’s chemistry, leading to electric offensive performance.
From their stick skills to their precision passing, the Tar Heels created countless team goals that Shelton and her seniors went through over and over in practice just days ago, as four of the first five goals were tap-ins.
We talk about this area in front of the goal that we want to score in, that’s where most of the field goals come from and that’s what we created,” Shelton said.
But leaders don’t just lead on the pitch, they have to be a voice in the locker room, the engine that a team invests in itself.
With nine years of team experience together, Matson and Sholder know this like no other.
As a veteran, I just want to be there for all the girls, be a shoulder to lean on, Sholder said. I just want to leave everything I can on the field and I hope to pass that on to everyone.
After consistently great careers at Carolina Blue, Matson and Sholder feel it’s now their turn to give back, not just to influence the program now, but for years to come when they’re gone. The biggest part of that is for them to lead by example, with their playing and their presence.
And with Matson and Sholder returning, there are certainly rumors of a storybook ending at Karen Shelton Stadium. For her part, Shelton is grateful that the numbers 1 and 2 are back for another season.
When your best players are your best leaders, that’s special, Shelton said. I hope they just enjoy it, enjoy it while it goes on.”
@dthsports
