Ghaziabad: Ace batsman in disabled cricket now drives e-rickshaw | Ghaziabad News

Raja Babu rides an e-rickshaw for 10 hours a day to earn Rs 250-300

GHAZIABAD: In the summer of 2017, Raja Baboo‘s 67 of 20 balls for a team from Uttar Pradesh on a national level cricket match, ‘Hauslon Ki Udaan’, against Delhi in Meerut garnered him praise. And a prize – an e-rickshaw from a local businessman who was relieved by his reckless knock.

Babu could not have imagined how valuable that vehicle would prove to be.

The southpaw, who became known for his attacking style as he made regular appearances in state and national level tournaments on the disabled cricket circuit and was picked to lead the Mumbai team in an IPL-esque franchise-based T20 tournament in 2017, has his store bat.

The 31-year-old drove the e-rickshaw instead GhaziabadWeaving full time to support his family of four – wife Nidhi (27) and children Krishna (7) and Shanvi (4) – for over two years.

It’s the pandemic, he says, that changed the course of his life and career.

Even while playing cricket, Babu had to do the job and drive his e-rickshaw occasionally to increase his income. But his struggle began shortly after the Divyang Cricket Association (DCA), a charity for UP’s physically challenged cricketers, was disbanded in 2020 when the pandemic hit and finances dried up.

“It really broke our backs. I sold milk on the roads of Ghaziabad for the first few months and drove the e-rickshaw whenever possible. My teammates meanwhile worked as deliverers and waiters at an eatery – ‘Disabled Dhaba’ – in Meerut that the association founder and coach Amit Sharma,” he says.

“At present I am forced to drive my e-rickshaw for about 10 hours a day between Bahrampur and Vijay Nagar to earn only Rs 250-300. I can barely afford my household expenses and there is almost nothing left for the raising my children. We all know how limited employment opportunities for the disabled are,” adds the cricketer.

DCA was not under the auspices of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA). “We ran the association with the support of some local entrepreneurs and contributions that provided transport and food during tournaments. DCA was not under BCCI or UPCA, so players had no fixed income. As ‘salary’ they only received prize for man from the match,” Sharma told TOI.

Sitting in a room with trophies and medals from his cricketing achievements, Babu tries not to sound too dejected, as if taking hope from the memories of returning to the field. “I lost my left leg in a train accident in 1997 when I came home from school. At the time, my father, a grade IV railway worker, was stationed at Panki in Kanpur. After the incident, my studies stopped if my family could attend school. Don’t pay anymore. The accident changed my life, but it never stopped me from dreaming,” he says.

Through the debilitating blows of the pandemic, he has kept that spirit.

Babu’s first contact with the game was at the age of 12 when he started playing trench cricket. In 2000, he started training at the Armarina grounds in Kanpur. At the age of 23, he played in district-level tournaments. “In 2013, I participated in some tournaments in Bijnor. That was when Sharma, then director of DCA, invited me to join DCA. In 2015 I won the award for best player in the Uttarakhand divyang cricket tournament. The following year , I became the captain of the UP team,” he says, recalling “some of the best years” of his career.

In 2014, Babu moved to Ghaziabad in search of a job to support his family, shortly after getting married. “I started working at a shoe factory with Rs 200 a day as salary. The money was needed, but it became more and more difficult to combine cricket and factory work. So I resigned after six months to focus solely on cricket,” he says.

Within the circuit, Babu was a batter teams wanted to be on their side. As the opener, he played either with crutches or on a wheelchair, depending on the type of tournament.

As his stars soared, he won a number of awards in UP and Gujarat. In 2016 he won the man of the series award in a national tournament. Later that year, the government of Bihar congratulated him with an award for his contribution to the sport.

But the certainty of a steady income and savings in the bank eluded him because, unlike in professional cricket, money did not follow fame here. “I was awarded medals and respect while playing matches, but these were not enough to survive. In 2022 I started playing wheelchair cricket again for Madhya Pradesh, but due to the pandemic, only a few matches could be scheduled,” says Babu.

“We are cricketers too, but during the pandemic we had no support from cricket organizations. We ate the food that some good-hearted people were handing out on the road. As a savings I had Rs 3,000 with me when the lockdown was imposed. How many days will that take? I moved twice because I couldn’t pay the rent,” he adds.

Atul Srivastava, president of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (disabled), said that in countries like Bangladesh, the cricket association pays for all the costs of disabled cricketers. They also receive a pension upon retirement. “Even the BCCI should take a step in that direction so that disabled cricketers can play without worrying about money and jobs,” he said.

In April, BCCI’s top council recognized the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) as the official body to promote cricket among physically disabled, deaf, blind and wheelchair participants. A BCCI spokesperson said DCCI had established state-level committees to care for players. “We are organizing domestic tournaments this year and are trying to set up teams in every state. Our goal is to make players strong, both financially and mentally, so that they can also represent India at an international level,” the spokesperson said.