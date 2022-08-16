Sports
No. 1 Alabama tops the AP Preseason Top 25 for the 9th time; Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, Notre Dame round out the top 5
With two of the nation’s best players leading the way — and a loss of a championship game as motivation — Alabama is ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press preseason college football poll for the second consecutive season and ninth overall.
Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, National Defender of the Year Will Anderson Jr. and the Crimson Tide received 54 of 63 first-place votes and 1,566 points in the Top 25 presented Monday by the Regions Bank.
Ohio State is No. 2 with six votes in first place (1,506 points) on the media panel, and defending National Champion Georgia is in third place with three votes in first place (1,455 points). Clemson is No. 4. Notre Dame rounds out the top five, delivering a tantalizing opener in Ohio on September 3.
The Tide’s preseason #1 is their seventh in 15 years under coach Nick Saban. Since the preseason rankings began in 1950, only Oklahoma, with 10 appearances, has been No. 1 more often in the first poll than Alabama.
The Crimson Tide started at number 1 last season and finished at number 2 after losing the national championship game to Southeastern Conference rival Bulldogs.
Saban recently called 2021 a rebuilding season for his Tide dynasty, which has won six national titles in the past 13 years. He has a point. Young was in his first season as a starter last year, playing behind an inexperienced offensive line. He was unfazed and threw for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns.
Anderson was a force on the other side of the ball as Alabama broke a back seven with mostly new starters. The sophomore led the nation in tackles for losses with 33.5, 11.5 more than #2 on the list.
Ohio State brings back a Heisman Trophy finalist at quarterback in CJ Stroud, while Georgia has most of the protagonists from one of the greatest defenses of the past 25 years in the NFL. Still, quarterback Stetson Bennett and All-America tight-end Brock Bowers return to a Bulldogs attack that could be even more explosive in 2022.
Texas A&M, which finished unranked last season despite Alabama having its only regular season loss, will start this season at number 6.
Defending Pac-12 champion Utah is seventh, the best preseason ranking in school history. Defending Big Ten champion Michigan is No. 8 after making the playoff for the first time last season.
No. 9 Oklahoma is the highest-ranked Big 12 school, one spot ahead of defending champion Baylor.
POLL POINTS
Alabama has been in the top five preseason for the past 14 seasons and in the top three preseason for 13 consecutive seasons. The Tide’s 31st preseason top-five rankings this year matches the state of Ohio for the most in poll history.
It has proven difficult throughout history to turn preseason #1 into a National Championship, even for Alabama.
The Crimson Tide has gone on to win the National Championship after starting as No. 1 only once under Saban and twice overall.
Since the AP preseason poll began in 1950, there have been 11 No. 1 preseason teams that have also finished the season tops. Alabama was the last to do it (2017).
RARES AND STRIPES
No. 13 North Carolina State is in the preseason survey for the first time since 2003. The Wolfpack equaled their best preseason rankings; they were also 13th in 1975.
No. 17 Pitt is in the preseason rankings for the first time since 2010.
Number 20 Kentucky appears for the first time since 1978.
Number 22 Wake Forest is in the preseason rankings for the first time since 2008.
Ohio State has been ranked in the preseason for the 34th straight season, breaking a tie with Nebraska (1970-2002) and Penn State (1968-2000) for the longest such run in poll history.
Texas A&M has the second-best preseason rankings for a team that finished the previous season without a ranking. Ohio State was number 3 in the 1972 preseason poll after being eliminated at the end of the 1971 season, and Notre Dame started at number 6 in 1983 after failing to finish in 1982.
How did the seasons go for those teams? Ohio State went 9-2 to finish the season No. 9. The Irish went 7-5 and out of the league again.
REMARKABLE LEFT OUTS
LSU with new coach Brian Kelly will start the season unranked for the first time since 2000, Saban’s first of five seasons as coach of the Tigers.
Both Florida and Florida State are not ranked to start the season, which hasn’t happened since 1974.
NEW BEES
Five schools ranked in the preseason poll have head coaches starting their first full season and leading their teams: Notre Dame (Marcus Freeman), Oklahoma (Brent Venables), No. 11 Oregon (Dan Lanning), No. 14 USC (Lincoln Riley) and No. 16 Miami (Mario Cristobal).
It is the second time in the past five seasons that five teams with new coaches have been ranked in the preseason, according to research by Sportradar. It also happened in 2018, but for that season, that kind of representation in the preseason poll for teams with new coaches was a rarity.
You have to go all the way back to 1990, when six schools with coaches starting their first full season appeared in the preseason Top 25, according to Sportradar. That list includes some notable names: Gary Moeller, Michigan; Ken Hatfield, Clemson; Gene Stallings, Alabama; Jack Crowe, Arkansas; Paul Hackett, Pittsburgh; and John Jenkins, Houston.
CONFERENCE CALL
For the fourth consecutive season, the SEC has three teams in the top six.
The Atlantic Coast Conference tied its best result in the five-team preseason poll. The ACC has already reached that number four times.
SEC — 6 (Nos. 1, 3, 6, 19, 20, 21).
ACC — 5 (Nos. 4, 13, 16, 17, 22).
Big Ten — 4 (Nos. 2, 8, 15, 18).
Large 12 — 3 (Nos. 9, 10, 12).
Pac-12 — 3 (Nos. 7, 11, 14).
American — 2 (Nos. 23, 24).
Independents — 2 (Nos. 5, 25).
