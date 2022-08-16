Michigan State-bound tennis star takes 3rd place in the nation’s top junior tournament

KALAMAZOO, MI In front of friends, family and a raucous band of Spartan supporters, future Michigan State tennis player Ozan Baris capped off a memorable run Sunday at the USTA Boys Nationals at Kalamazoo Colleges’ Stowe Stadium.

The Okemos native, who was born in Kalamazoo, took third in the 18-and-under singles series of the nations highest junior tennis tournament, falling in Sunday’s semifinals to runner-up Ethan Quinn, 3-6. , 4-6.

Baris was scheduled to play top-seeded Martin Damm in Monday’s third/fourth place matchup, but the Florida native withdrew from the tournament after losing a tough semifinal match against eventual champion Student Ten.

Instead, Baris spent his Monday relaxing in the stands of Stowe Stadium, watching the championship game between Tien and Quinn and contemplating a fourth and final appearance at his home tournament.

It was definitely a great tournament, he said. It’s just special to play here. This is kind of my home tournament and I look forward to playing it every year. Getting third place is no small feat. Obviously I wish I could have held on to that first place trophy or at least compete in the final, but a good run nonetheless.

After spending the first three years of his life in Kalamazoo, Baris moved to the Ann Arbor area and then to Okemos at age 6, where he developed into one of the best junior tennis players in the country.

He reached the consolation final in the 16 singles series in 2016 and repeated that feat in 18 singles in 2021, helping him earn 11 places in this year’s tournament.

Baris won his first five singles matches this year, including a quarterfinal upset over fourth-seeded Kyle Kang, of Fullerton, California, before his championship hopes came to an end in straight sets against Quinn, much to the chagrin from his feisty supporters, who often used the Go Green-Go White chant during the match.

It was great, he said. It just motivated me, and at times like that you don’t really forget them, and it makes you want to keep working harder and getting better. I feel like there were so many people looking out for me and supporting me, and it was a special feeling.

Baris will conclude his junior tennis career at the Junior US Open, which begins September 4 in New York’s Flushing Meadows, then delve into his collegiate career at Michigan State, joining a team for the first time since his freshman year with Okemos, when he drove to a No. 1 singles state title and led the Wolves to the Division 2 championship.

It will be a very different atmosphere and a different way of playing tennis in a team, he said of his MSU future. It can get a little noisier, and it gets a lot of fun. I haven’t played in an environment like this before, so it’s going to be great.

Milford native Aidan Kim also put on a show for his home state fans all week, winning the 18 singles consolation series at the No. 16 seed tournament.

A round 16 loss to fifth-seeded Michael Zheng took the 17-year-old Michigander out of the main draw, but he rallied to win his next two games, then avenged the loss to Zheng with a 6-3, 6- 1 win in the consolation final.

Follow along to see how all of Michigan’s residents fared in the nation’s first junior tennis tournament.

Clayton Anderson

Residence: Rochester Hills

Division: 16U

Singles tournament record: 3-2

Doubles tournament record: 2-1

—

Simon Caldwell

Residence: Grand Rapids

Division: 16U

Singles tournament record: 2-2

Doubles tournament record: 2-1

—

Ozan Baris

Residence: okemos

Division: 6pm

Singles tournament record: 6-1

Doubles tournament record: 2-1

—

Drew Hackney

Residence: Norton Shores

Division: 16U

Singles tournament record: 0-2

Doubles tournament record: 0-1

—

Nicholas Herdoiza

Residence: West Bloomfield

Division: 6pm

Singles tournament record: 1-2

Doubles tournament record: 0-1

—

Aidan Kim

Residence: Milford

Division: 6pm

Singles tournament record: 6-1

Doubles tournament record: 2-1

—

Sachiv Kumara

Residence: novice

Division: 16U

Singles tournament record: 4-2

Doubles tournament record: 1-1

—

Ethan Portnoy

Residence: okemos

Division: 16U

Singles tournament record: 1-2

Double tournament record: 2-1

—

Chakor Sankaran Rajendra

Residence: Ann Arbor

Division: 6pm

Singles tournament record: 2-2

Double tournament record: 0-1

—

Rishi Verma

Residence: Ann Arbor

Division: 6pm

Singles tournament record: 0-2

Double tournament record: 0-1

—

Andrew Vincle

Residence: Rochester

Division: 16U

Singles tournament record: 0-2

Doubles tournament record: 0-1

—

Simon Volkema

Residence: Grand Rapids

Division: 6pm

Singles tournament record: 0-2

Doubles tournament record: 1-1

—

Colson Wells

Residence: okemos

Division: 6pm

Singles tournament record: 1-2

Doubles tournament record: 2-1