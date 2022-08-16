Cricket world pays tribute as Ian Chappell withdraws from commentary, response

Former Australian cricket captain Ian Chappell has ended his 45-year commentary career, retiring from a stellar career behind the microphone.

The 78-year-old Chappell, who rose to fame as a commentator alongside Richie Benaud, Bill Lawry and Tony Greig on the legendary Channel 9 team, eventually made the decision to hang up the mic.

Chappell, who has commented on ABC Tribune and Macquarie Radio over the past summers, told the Sydney Morning Herald that he had been thinking about retiring for some time.

I had a minor stroke a few years ago and I’ve been lucky. But it just makes everything harder, Chappell said.

And I just thought with all that traveling and climbing stairs and things like that, it’s just going to get harder.

Then I read what Rabbits (recently retired rugby league commentator Ray Warren) said in retirement and it really struck me when I read the bit where he said you’re always one sentence closer to making a mistake.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Chappelli was part of an iconic team. Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

As for what he thinks his legacy is, Chappell said it wasn’t a question he could answer.

It’s up to other people to decide what they think of me and some will think I’ve been fine, he said of his reputation as a kind of miser in his later years.

Some will think I’ve been an asshole. That doesn’t bother me for a moment.

Chappell, who played 16 years in the 1960s and 1970s, including a key figure in World Series Cricket before retiring in 1980.

Chappell played 75 Tests including 49 as captain, scoring 5345 runs at an average of 42.42 including 14 Centuries and 673 runs in 16 ODI matches at an average of 48.07.

After years of dabbling in the media, in 1980 on Channel 9 Chappell jumped right behind the microphone and was offered a glowing farewell after announcing his retirement.

Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote: Never struck a blow, told it like it is, never spoke to anyone, great professional and my role model for broadcasting work ethic. The great #IanChappell thinks it’s time to stop broadcasting. It was a privilege to work with him and I hope that proud voice is always heard.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Enjoy retirement Chapelli. Photo: AFP PHOTO / WILLIAM WEST Source: AFP

Former Indian star turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar tweeted: My idol, my mentor, the greatest blessing I have had as a commentator has been the company of Ian Chappell the commentator. Happy retirement Chappelli!

Seven Cricket commentator Lisa Sthalekar added: Oh. When I first wanted to comment Ian Chappell was extremely nice to sit down with me and give me his tips of the trade. I certainly wouldn’t be where I am if it wasn’t for his help and how he and the rest of the @wwos team made cricket broadcasts.

15 years after the excitement of having Chapelli with me summing up my very first international commentary with TMS, I found myself involved in its final season of commentary, on ABC. A total icon of Nines Wide World of Sport. Glad I can still read his candid columns, said BBC commentator Alison Mitchell.