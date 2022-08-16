Syracuse Orange football in the NFL update: Unfortunate injury sustained by Trill Williams





Unfortunately, injuries seem to follow Syracuse Orange players to the NFL. Trill Williams will miss the 2022 season after tearing his ACL in the Miami Dolphins exhibition game opener over the weekend. Without major tests, you have no testimony. Without great battles you will not see great victories. Trill Williams (@TrillWilliams6) August 14, 2022 Williams had gained a lot of momentum during the Miami training camp and was on his way to making the opening game roster. He made two tackles in the game against Tampa Bay before getting injured. The consolation is that he appears to have won the support of Miamis HC Mike McDaniel, so he should have another shot at the Dolphins in 2023. Mike McDaniel on Trill Williams knee injury: You hate to see an injury like that. He was an example early on of a player that I could see in a good way not being completely happy with where he was on the depth chart. And he makes plays every day. It hurts our hearts. Joe Schad (@schadjoe) August 14, 2022 On more positive news, Sterling Hofrichter had four punts for the Dolphins, beating three in 20 as he averaged 43.5 yards per kick. Chris Slayton led the Green Bay Packers with six tackles in the Packers loss against the San Francisco 49ers. Slayton’s game could lead to a chance at another team if Green Bay doesn’t have room for him. Let’s circle the competition to see other Orange alums in action: Let us know if we missed anyone else in this week’s recap.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nunesmagician.com/2022/8/15/23305727/syracuse-orange-football-in-the-nfl-update-best-wishes-to-trill-williams The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

