Andy Murray beats Stan Wawrinka in Cincinnati Thriller | ATP tour





Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka wrote a new chapter in their longstanding rivalry at the Western & Southern Open on Monday, as the Scot advanced with a hard-fought 7-6(3), 5-7, 7-5 win in Cincinnati. The former world No. 1 showed his fighting skills during the first round of two hours and 34 minutes as he ran around the baseline to keep points in. He also caused damage to his backhand as he recovered from a breakdown in the third set to improve to 13-9 in their ATP Head2Head series. The court is quite lively when the weather is like this. Physically I feel tired, Murray said in his court interview. I had some cramping during the game, just like in Washington, so I have to get over that. I tried to grab the ball a bit more and finish the points at the net. I wasn’t that successful when I came up, but the intent was there. I was a bit more offensive on the second service return. The last game I was just fighting, trying to find a way through.

After his epic victory of two hours 54 minutes, the Scot now has a 35-14 record in Cincinnati, having taken home the trophy in 2008 and 2011. The 35-year-old will try to taste further success in the hard court event when he faces Cameron Norrie in the second round after the ninth heat with #NextGenATP Dane Holger Rune 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-4.

He’s very different from Stan because he’s a lefty, Murray said as he previewed his game against Norrie. Flat on the backhand, heavy topspin on the forehand. We spent some time together on the field, so there won’t be many surprises for me.

Murray arrived in Ohio last week after a disappointing first-round exit in Montreal. However, the 46-time touring champion has shown signs of promise this season by reaching finals in Sydney and Stuttgart, putting him back in the Top 50 of the Pepperstone ATP rankings for the first time since 2018.

In a close battle in Ohio, there was little to separate world number 47 Murray and Wawrinka in the first set. The Scot consistently found depth in his watertight foundations as he tried to force the 37-year-old into mistakes, combining moments of magic with erratic play. After both had remained strong on the serve, a tie-break was left to decide the opener, with Murray taking the set when Wawrinka fired a long forehand.

However, Wawrinka refused to go away in the second set and was rewarded for his attacking play in the eighth game when he broke to take a 5-3 lead. After failing to serve out the set, the three-time Grand Slam champion finally leveled up when he broke Murray again in the 12th game.

As both players got tired in a physical third set, it was Murray who found an extra gear despite multiple medical timeouts. The Scotsman fought from 0-2 down while staying close to the baseline and staying in rallies, eventually breaking to a 6-5 lead before successfully holding on to triumph. Murray roared and raised his arms as he sealed the match on his third match point

Wawrinka was aiming for his first hard-court win since the 2021 Australian Open. The Swiss star took part in the ATP Masters 1000 event for the 13th time, with the best result leading up to the semi-finals in 2012.

In other actions, John Isner defeated Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi 7-6(11), 3-6, 7-6(4). The American, who fired 31 aces, saved three set points in the third set before finally booking his place in the second round after two hours and 25 minutes.