Canada beats Finland as group game at the World Junior Hockey Championships ends; next quarterfinal





EDMONTON, Alberta — Team captain and Anaheim Ducks prospect Mason McTavish had a goal and two assists on Monday, leading Canada to a 6-3 victory over Finland in Group A game in the Junior World Hockey Championship. Connor Bedard and Ridly Greig each had a goal and an assist, and Brennan Othmann, Tyson Foerster and William Dufour also scored for Canada (4-0-0), which topped Group A. Olen Zellweger had three assists. Joakim Kemell scored a goal and an assist and Samuel Helenius and Roby Jarventie also scored for Finland (3-1-0). Canadian Dylan Garand made 22 saves and Leevi Merilainen stopped 31 of 36 shots for the Finns. Earlier Monday, Switzerland secured a place in the quarter-finals with a 3-2 victory over Austria (0-0-4). The preliminary round ended with Group B’s Sweden (3-1-0) beating Germany (2-2-0) 4-2. Canada will face Switzerland (1-3-0) of Group B in the quarter-finals on Wednesday. Finland also advanced to meet Germany, while Sweden will face Latvia (1-2-1) in the quarter-finals. The reigning champions Americans (4-0-0) went unbeaten in round-robin action and will face the Czech Republic (1-2-1), the country commonly known as the Czech Republic, in the quarterfinals. In the game between Switzerland and Austria, Attilio Biasca’s goal in the third period was the winner for the Swiss. Joshua Fahrni and Jonas Taibel also scored in the win. Leon Wallner and Ian Scherzer scored for Austria. In the Sweden v Germany match, Daniel Ljungman scored twice for the Swedes, who rushed to a two-goal lead in the first period and led 4-1 in the third period. The semifinals are on Friday and the medal matches are on Saturday.

