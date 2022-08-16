Sports
The Hundred: Birmingham Phoenix remains unbeaten with victory over Trent Rockets | Cricket News
An unbeaten score of 78 between Amy Jones and Ellyse Perry helped Phoenix make it two for two with an eight-wicket win over the Rockets at Edgbaston; Emily Arlott’s 3-19 helped limit the visitors to 116-9 of their 100 balls
Last updated: 15/08/22 7:16 PM
Emily Arlott and Amy Jones starred as Birmingham Phoenix rode to an eight wicket victory over Trent Rockets at Edgbaston after an astonishing visitor collapse at The Hundred…
Story of the game
Arlott was the bowlers’ pick, claiming 3-20, including Rockets captain Nat Sciver’s main scalp, and expertly supported by Georgia Elwiss and Sophie Molineux, each taking two wickets for the home side.
Rockets never really looked like they had an answer to Phoenix’s all-around bowling genius, with all three batters falling by measure for single-digit scores as they dropped from 70-1 to an undersized total of 116-9.
Phoenix then galloped home with the bat in response, with Jones and Ellyse Perry posting an unbeaten 44 and 39 respectively in their third wicket position to secure an unbeaten start to the season.
Rockets initially struggled to find any kind of momentum in their innings. Molineux’s first set of 10 deliveries cost her just six runs in the power play and included England opener Bryony Smith’s wicket for one.
Sciver, who first appeared in the 100 in 2022, and Elyse Villani were then able to build a solid foundation, but their half-century partnership allowed the Rockets to be brought up to 70 for one.
However, it was a partnership of stability rather than intent, and when Villani went long on Elwiss bowling for 33 to Perry, it signaled the start of a miserable collapse.
Trent Rockets 116-9 from 100 balls – Villani (33 from 25 balls), Sciver (31 from 31 balls); Arlott (3-19 from 20 balls), Elwiss (2-16 from 15 balls), Molineux (2-22 from 20 balls).
Birmingham Phoenix 117-2 from 91 balls – A Jones (44 from 32 balls), Perry (39 from 28 balls); King (1-18 from 20 balls), Sciver (1-24 from 15 balls).
Sciver himself took off for an unusually smooth run-a-ball 31 not long after before overseas star Mignon du Preez hooked a short ball from Issy Wong right into the hands of Gwen Davies for just two. Kathryn Bryce No. 10 was the only other Rockets batter to reach double digits when the visitors crumbled.
Phoenix didn’t exactly respond to a kite, but didn’t feel the need to hunt with such a low total. Sophie Devine went out in an attempt to line Sciver and left for 16, while Eve Jones went for 16 not long after, but from then on it was smooth sailing.
No real risks were required, and Perry and Amy Jones were able to manipulate the field and take singles for much of the middle of the innings. Indeed, Jones in particular looked good as she landed her 44 of 32 deliveries.
A succession of glorious shots from England’s Sarah Glenn flew off the bat and over the boundary rope for four to put her side within easy reach of victory.
The second, an inverted paddle past point, stood out as a moment of brilliance in a largely hazard-free chase as she and Perry accelerated to death to see them cross the line with nine balls left.
Even last week’s hat-trick hero Alana King failed to inspire Rockets, while big names Glenn and Katherine Brunt also failed to impress and both finished wicketless.
Hero of the Match, Amy Jones (44 not out of 32 balls, 5×4)
“It felt like the run rate was creeping up in stages and they bowled really tight and it felt pretty hard to find the line. Once a couple was through it felt like we were catching up.
“It’s huge [to win this game]. With the games coming thick and fast, it’s great. We will of course strive to win every game and keep it up for as long as possible.”
what they said
Birmingham Phoenix captain Sophie Devine: “I’m really happy – I thought the bowlers did a fantastic job on that wicket. There are a few players who have played the Commonwealth Games here so we have some local knowledge and I thought the bowlers did a really good job. .
“The way Amy and Ellyse finished the match just shows their experience.
“We know how important it is to get early wins in a league like this, which is such a short tournament for us. We’re going up against the Superchargers on Friday and that’s going to be another huge game, and if you win, you’ve got your foot in the door for the later stages of the tournament.”
What’s next?
Trent Rockets will be back at home on Wednesday when they host the Oval Invincibles (3:30 p.m.). Birmigham Phoenix, meanwhile, travels to Headingley to face Northern Superchargers on Friday, August 19 (3:30 PM).
Watch every game of The Hundred live on Sky Sports this summer.
