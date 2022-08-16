LSU Tigers QB Myles Brennan Will No Longer Play College Football





Myles Brennan, who started as a quarterback for LSU early in the 2020 season but missed most of the past two seasons with injuries, will no longer play college football, he announced Monday. Brennan said in a statement posted on social media that he is “getting away from football”. “I am forever grateful for every opportunity I’ve been given, every obstacle I’ve overcome and every second I’ve been a tiger,” he said in the statement. “But after five seasons, it’s time for me to start a new chapter in my life.” What a journey it has been. I gave everything to this university and this football team. I love each of you. I will be a tiger for life. 15 officially opts out. #ForeverLSU pic.twitter.com/GOJPM2GXOK Myles Brennan (@MylesBrennan) August 15, 2022 Brennan had competed with former Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and sophomore Garrett Nussmeier for the runway. “We are grateful to Myles for everything he has done for LSU Football,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said in a statement. “Myles is a great leader who has had a huge impact on this program and has earned the respect of everyone here through his dedication and love for LSU. “Myles has always embodied the traits necessary to fulfill our mission to graduate champions, and we are confident those traits will help him succeed every step of the way in his journey as he moves forward.” Brennan briefly entered the transfer portal last winter when former LSU coach Ed Orgeron was fired. After Kelly was hired at Notre Dame, he contacted Brennan and persuaded him to return.

1 Related A few months later, Daniels entered the portal. Kelly told ESPN in the spring that he was hesitant to sign Daniels, calling it “one of the tougher decisions I’ve made off-season.” “But it was about competition,” Kelly said. “It was about upgrading the competition on this roster across the board.” Daniels, a talented dual-threat quarterback, threw for 6,025 yards and 32 touchdowns in three seasons as a starter for the Sun Devils. Brennan took as many reps as Daniels and Nussmeier during LSU’s spring game, with all three quarterbacks throwing touchdown passes. A Mississippi native with family ties to New Orleans, Brennan waited until he was a fourth-year junior to get his chance to start in 2020 and took over from Joe Burrow, who had won the Heisman Trophy and led the Tigers to a national championship. . season before. In three starts, Brennan threw 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. But he suffered a torn muscle that ended his season early. The following year, he broke his left arm in a fishing accident. Max Johnson, who started last season for LSU, transferred to Texas A&M in December. LSU opens the season against Florida State on September 4 in New Orleans.

