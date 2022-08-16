Frances Tiafoe battles past Matteo Berrettini in Cincinnati | ATP tour



Frances Tiafoe cherishes competing on the biggest stages. The American proved it again Monday night in Cincinnati. Tiafoe battled past Italian star Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-6 (5) to reach the second round of the Western & Southern Open. The 24-year-old brought his ATP Head2Head series to 1-1 with two-time Nitto ATP Finals competitor. “People don’t get it, the results clearly haven’t really shown how well I play. I’ve played great tennis to be honest,” Tiafoe said in his on-field interview. “I really just needed this. I know it’s a first round match…. But everyone knew why I needed this against a quality player, so it was big.” “I know I’ve beaten a lot of these guys, but it hasn’t happened lately. So it’s one of those things you have to get over the hump. But I’m glad I get another chance to play again.”

Photo Credits: Mike Lawrence / ATP Tour

It wasn’t the first time in the North American hard court swing that Tiafoe had a hard time against a major star. In Washington, he earned five match points against Nick Kyrgios, but came up short. It seemed déjà vû under the lights of the Lindner Family Tennis Center when he gave away three match points. This time, however, Tiafoe completed the job after two hours and 52 minutes.

--> Berrettini was in control all night, saving all eight breakpoints he encountered. At 5-6 in the third set, the Italian faced match point on his serve. A ball bouncing high off the top of the net enabled the world’s number 15 to run forward and hit a forehand. The problem for him was that Tiafoe guessed the right direction and passed a backhand on a cross court. Tiafoe, his coach, Wayne Ferreira, and the Cincinnati crowd thought the American could have ended the game, but a replay showed the ball had just gone out. It was so close, Ferreira had risen from his chair to celebrate. Rather than let that moment affect him, Tiafoe went right back to work and played a solid tie-break to continue. The fans pressed for Tiafoe all evening and the American quickly cheered them on. After firing a curling forehand in the third set for a 5-4 lead, he waved to the crowd to get louder and help push him across the finish line. According to the INSIGHTS: In Attack StatTiafoe played 26 percent of his shots from an attacking position, compared to 21 percent for Berrettini, one of the most powerful players on the ATP Tour. That helped the American control the pace of the game and prevent his opponent from exerting his power too often. Tiafoe then plays against American Sebastian Korda, who defeated Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-4. Tiafoe leads their ATP Head2Head series 3-0, with their most recent clash on clay in Estoril earlier this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/berrettini-tiafoe-cincinnati-2022-monday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos