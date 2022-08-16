Hockey Canada announces hockey roster for Women’s Worlds





Hockey Canada has announced the 23 players named to the Canadian women’s national team who will defend the gold medal at the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship, which begins August 24 in Denmark. The players were chosen after an 11-day selection camp at the Markin MacPhail Center in the WinSports Canada Olympic Park in Calgary as part of the BFL National Womens Program Summer Showcase. The camp consisted of on- and off-ice tests, skill sessions, and six intrasquad games in which players competed for the roster spots with the Canada Women’s National Team and the Canada Women’s National Development Team. GOAL TENDERS Ann-Rene Desbiens, Clermont, Que.; Emerance Maschmeyer, Bruderheim, Alta.; Kristen Campbell, Brandon. Man. DEFENDERS Jocelyne Larocque, Ste. Anne, husband.; Meaghan Mikkelson, St. Albert, Alta.; Renata Fast, Burlington, Ontario; Ella Shelton, Ingersoll, Ont.; Ashton Bell, Deloraine, Man.; Erin Ambrose, Keswick, Ont.; Micah Zandee-Hart, Saanichton, BC FORWARD Laura Stacey, Kleinburg, Ont.; Jessie Eldridge, Barrie, Ont.; Sarah Fillier, Georgetown, Ont.; Brianne Jenner, Oakville, Ont.; Sarah Nurse, Hamilton; Emily Clark, Saskatoon; Emma Maltais, Burlington, Ont.; Marie-Philip Poulin, Beauceville, Que.; Blayre Turnbull, Stellarton, NS; Kristin O’Neill, Oakville, Ontario; Sarah Potomak, Aldergrove, BC; Jamie Lee Rattray, Kanata, Ontario; Victoria Bach, Milton, Ont. Head Coach: Troy Ryan, Spryfield, NS Assistant Coaches: Kori Cheverie, New Glasgow, NS; Alison Domenico, Ottawa; Caroline Ouellette, Montreal. Goalkeeper Coach: Brad Kirkwood, Calgary. Video Coach: James Emery, Calgary. Meet Team Canada! 23 players will wear it during the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Denmark. READ MORE https://t.co/4obcqvczNF

#WomensWorlds pic.twitter.com/tInhydrieA Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) August 15, 2022 The roster of three goalkeepers, seven defenses and 13 forwards – was selected by head coach Troy Ryan, in consultation with Gina Kingsbury, director of hockey operations, and Cherie Piper, senior manager of player development and scouting, along with the rest of the scouting and coaching staff . It’s unusual to play a world championship and an Olympics in one year, but this opportunity allows us to compare ourselves with the best in the world as we embark on our new four-year Olympic cycle, Kingsbury said in a statement. We are fortunate to have fame among our coaching staff and players who know what it takes to win. “We had an extremely competitive camp and we believe we have put together an experienced team that will give us the best chance of competing for another gold medal. The 10-team tournament includes Canada in Group A with Finland, Japan, Switzerland and the United States, while Group B includes the Czech Republic, host Denmark, Germany, Hungary and Sweden. Canada opens the tournament against Finland on August 25 and takes on Switzerland on August 27 and Japan on August 28 before closing the preliminary round against its rivals from the United States on August 30. Before the start of the women’s world, Canada will play a few pre-tournament matches against Denmark on August 20 and the United States on August 23.

