AP Preseason Poll 2022: Complete College Football Rankings Released | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats & Rumors





Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Alabama enters the 2022 season as the No. 1 team in the Associated Press poll and a clear favorite to win another championship. The Crimson Tide lost to Georgia in the national title match last season, but a strong returning roster of players once again makes Alabama the team to beat. Ohio State is in second place in the preseason poll, with Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame rounding out the top five for the start of the regular season on August 27. Here’s a full look at the Top 25. Preseason AP Poll 1. Alabama 2. Ohio State 3. Georgia 4. Clemson 5. Our Lady 6. Texas A&M 7. Utah 8.Michigan 9. Oklahoma 10. Baylor 11. Oregon 12. Oklahoma State 13. State of North Carolina 14. USC 15. Michigan State 16. Miami (VL) 17. Pittsburgh 18. Wisconsin 19. Arkansas 20. Kentucky 21. Be Miss 22. Wake Forest 23. Cincinnati 24. Houston 25. BYU After the Amway Coaches Poll Listing Alabama as the No. 1 team, it was no surprise that the Associated Press would mirror the top of the rankings. In addition to the consistency of head coach Nick Saban, who has won six national championships in the past 13 years, quarterback Bryce Young is the number one reason for confidence in Alabama. The junior won the Heisman Trophy last season after going a total of 4,872 passing yards with 47 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. Even after losing to top receivers Jameson Williams and John Metchie III, Young should still be posting big numbers in 2022 as he leads an elite charge. On the defensive side, Will Anderson Jr. build on an impressive season after a total of 17.5 sacks and 31 tackles for loss in 2021. ESPNs Mel Kiper Jr. listed Anderson and Young as the top two prospects in the 2023 NFL draft class, indicating the high-level talent on the roster. Ohio State also has a star-studded roster led by quarterback CJ Stroud, who threw 44 passing touchdowns last season with just six interceptions. His connection to Jaxon Smith-Njigba could be the best in the country in 2022, making the Buckeyes a dangerous team offensively. Georgia remains a team to beat after winning last year’s championship, especially with quarterback Stetson Bennett still on the roster. The challenge for head coach Kirby Smart is to reload a defense that had five players in the first round last April. Other top teams looking to earn their top spot in the College Football Playoff this year include Texas A&M and Utah. No. 14 USC could be a sleeper to watch in its first year under Lincoln Riley, especially after bringing in Caleb Williams and several other instant-impact transfers. Texas, which had one vote for the top spot in the coaches polls, was not ranked in the AP poll.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10044841-ap-preseason-poll-2022-complete-college-football-rankings-released The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos