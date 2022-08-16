Kyler Murray gives fan-signed shirt as a gift, Serena Williams says goodbye to tennis: top sports stories





A heartwarming moment between Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and a young fan quickly went viral, and Serena Williams made a huge announcement about her future in tennis – these are the sports top stories from August 8-14. 1. Kyler Murray replaces a young fan’s lost autographed Cardinals shirt with one signed by the team: When 12-year-old Zachary Gumowski lost his autographed Kyler Murray jersey during the team’s red-and-white open practice at State Farm Stadium, the Arizona Cardinals quarterback stepped in and donated Zachary a new jersey worn by many members of the team was signed. “We are so grateful now, we are so grateful. We are happy to see him again with a smile on his face,” said Zachary’s mother. 12-year-old Zachary Gumowski was disheartened after he lost his autographed Arizona Cardinals jersey during the team’s red-and-white practice, but that all changed when QB Kyler Murray gifted him a new jersey signed by the team. (@K1/Twitter and KSAZ) 2. Marshawn Lynch arrested for DUI in Las Vegas, police say: Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving in Las Vegas, police said. Witnesses reported that Lynch hit curbs on the side of the road before being stopped. Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of drink-driving. (City of Las Vegas) 3. Pirates’ Castro loses phone in 6-4 loss to Diamondbacks: Third base umpire Adam Hamari immediately spotted the phone and pointed to it on the ground. Rodolfo Castro, 23, picked up the phone and handed it to Pirate’s third base coach, who had an annoyed look on his face before taking it. PHOENIX, ARIZONA – AUGUST 09: Rodolfo Castro #14 of the Pittsburgh Pirates slides to third base as his cell phone falls out of his pocket during the fourth inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on August 09, 2022 in Phoen (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) 4. Serena Williams plans to retire from tennis after US Open to focus on family, business: Tennis superstar Serena Williams announced her plans to retire after this month’s US Open to focus on her family and business. “I’m turning 41 this month and I have something to give,” Williams wrote in an essay. Serena Williams reacts after her second round match of the National Bank Open tennis tournament on August 10, 2022 at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto, ON, Canada. (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) 5. Russia confirms prisoner exchange talks with US after Brittney Griner conviction: For the first time since Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner was arrested in February, Russia has confirmed negotiations are underway over the prisoner swap with the United States. Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison after being convicted of drug possession and drug smuggling. US Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, attends a hearing at the Khimki court, outside Moscow on (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: Continuous Coverage (Clockwise from top left: photos by @K1/Twitter and KSAZ; Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images; Norm Hall/Getty Images; KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

