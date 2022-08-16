Callers who reported misconduct to the helpline were referred to a law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

For the past three years, callers to the federal government’s Canadian sports helpline who wanted to report bad hockey experiences have been referred to a law firm or a Hockey Canada-selected claims adjuster, CBC News has learned.

When the telephone service was launched in March 2019, Sport Canada compiled a list of contacts from national sports organizations so that the helpline operators could direct callers to resources available for their respective sports.

Marie-Claude Asselin, the director in charge of the helpline, told CBC News that until recently, Hockey Canada offered two potential contacts for callers who wanted to investigate hockey complaints: Henein Hutchinson, a firm that specializes in criminal defense and civil lawsuits; and Crawford and Company, which provides insurance loss adjustment services.

Danielle Robitaille, a partner of Henein Hutchinson, appeared before the House of Commons Heritage Committee on July 26 to discuss an investigation she hired by Hockey Canada to conduct into allegations of gang sexual assault by members of the 2018 junior world team in London, Dec.

Attorney Danielle Robitaille, partner at Henein Hutchison LLP, appears as a witness before the Canadian Heritage Standing Committee on July 26, 2022. The commission is investigating Hockey Canada’s involvement in alleged sexual assaults committed in 2018. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

She told the committee several times that she was only allowed to discuss the parts of her work that did not fall under the attorney-client privilege. But when asked, Robitaille told MPs that this 2018 investigation was the first mandate her company had received from Hockey Canada.

Now hockey officials confirm it wasn’t the last. When the federal government established a helpline the following spring to assist victims of abuse, this law firm remained Hockey Canada’s designated detective.

“As part of the safe sports helpline, participate [national sport organizations] are required to recommend independent investigators for the program,” Hockey Canada said in a statement to CBC News on Monday.

“Hockey Canada originally recommended Henein Hutchison in 2019, but has since replaced that recommendation with our new one independent third-party complaint process (ITP) .”

“As Ms. Robitaille explained when she testified before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage on July 26, when her company conducts independent investigations, there are no limits to her independence,” the statement continued. “Both Hockey Canada and Henein Hutchison take that independence very seriously to ensure that the investigation is conducted remotely and without bias.”

Hockey Canada felt ‘comfortable’ with firm

Glen McCurdie, former VP of Hockey Canada and responsible for insurance and risk management, told MPs on July 27 that he had “confidence” in the company.

“I recognized the name and was comfortable using a company that we had not previously retained because they had no preconceived knowledge of Hockey Canada or its operations,” McCurdie told MPs. “They started from the ground up in that regard.”

Glen McCurdie, former vice president of insurance and risk management of Hockey Canada, will appear as a witness before the Permanent Commission on Canadian Heritage in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (The Canadian Press)

Robitaille conducted a limited investigation into the assault allegation in June 2018 and filed an interim report in September with 11 recommendations. She told MPs that she was unable to interview all the players involved that summer because she had no statement from, or the opportunity to speak with, the complainant to find out more about her exact allegations, so she put her investigation on hold.

The sports helpline was established in March.

Since a TSN investigation first reported that Hockey Canada has paid a financial settlement to the young woman to whom Hockey Canada has recognized “damage has been caused” in the 2018 incident, Robitaille’s investigation has been reopened, as has a police investigation.

Hockey Canada president Scott Smith told MPs in July that Henein Hutchinson had been paid $287,000 and that the money came from the organization. national equity fund . Insurance premiums paid by underage hockey players and their families support this fund.

With Hockey Canada confirming that its relationship with Henein Hutchinson was broader than previously disclosed, it’s not clear whether that $287,000 also covered services beyond the research of junior world team members.

Calls to the helpline are confidential, so it is unknown how many complaints about hockey incidents were investigated by this defense company during this period.

Sport Canada’s database of possible abuse, harassment and discrimination contains nine reports from Hockey Canada.

But these reports are unrelated to this helpline. entries in this database are submitted by federally funded sports organizations, who are required to disclose incidents that may affect their projects or programming as a condition of receiving tax dollars.

Only four sports organizations have signed up

Hockey Canada is one of a number of sports organizations that promote this helpline on their websites and promote it as a resource.

The helpline is operated by the Sport Dispute Resolution Center of Canada (SDRCC). The newly established Office of the Commissioner for Sport Integrity that will eventually be established to conduct independent investigations is also part of the SDRCC.

so far, only four national sports organizations are signatories to the new independent investigation system, although about 50 more, including Hockey Canada, are in negotiation with his office.

Future federal funding will be conditional on participation and adherence to safe sports policies, and the research service should be shared between the organizations and Sport Canada.

Once a sports organization signs up, the helpline can receive complaints about alleged violations of the universal code of conduct to prevent and address abuse in sport . Operators can help determine whether a complaint is admissible and warrants an investigation by the new Sports Integrity Commissioner.

But until the national organization for a particular sport joins the new policy and research process, the helpline can only provide advice and referrals, as it has been since its inception in March 2019.

The service is free and anonymous. Operators have expertise in counseling, psychology, and sports and seek to connect callers with resources that meet their needs.

Callers now referred to independent mediator

A helpline caller with a hockey complaint shared with CBC News an email he received from Crawford and Company last year.

In response to questions about how the process would work, the insurance expert said his company had a “longstanding relationship with Hockey Canada’s insurers in investigating and handling insurance claims under the Hockey Canada policy.” The adjuster also said his “reporting, instructions and payment come from the insurer, not Hockey Canada.”

The expert said that if the caller wanted to proceed, the expert would receive the complaint, conduct an investigation and make recommendations to Hockey Canada “whether or not necessary”, and that Hockey Canada would discuss the matter with the member at that time. . association that the caller was concerned about.

“I have no authority or jurisdiction to make any decision of the local [hockey] association,” the adjuster said to the caller [inquiry] would be limited to determining that all policies and procedures were followed and that a fair trial was conducted.”

CBC News has also received emails suggesting that when the same helpline caller contacted Henein Hutchinson using the contact information provided, the company declined to get involved in that particular case.

Asselin said that, following recent changes, callers with hockey complaints are now being referred to Brian Ward, a private practice attorney listed as a designated safe sports contact for several other national sports organizations that worked as a mediator in SDRCC matters .

Every call to the helpline is unique, Asselin said. Some want help in opening a police investigation, some want to seek financial compensation through a civil lawsuit, while others want an apology or other specific remedy through a mediation process.

“There is a lot that can be done with mediation,” she told CBC News, adding that it is always up to the victim to decide how to proceed. “Everyone has a different way of healing.”