Tom Brady, John Elway and Aaron Rodgers among 100 players in inaugural California High School Football Hall of Fame class





From Hugh McElhenny in Washington to John Elway in Granada Hills, Tom Brady in Junipero Serra and many more, California has been a hotbed for high school football for over a century. There are a plethora of California prep stars who have celebrated NFL careers, and many of them were recognized Monday when the California High School Football Hall of Fame’s inaugural 100-player class was announced at the Rose Bowl by the Rose Bowl Foundation Legacy. . The aforementioned McElhenny, Elway, current general manager of the San Francisco 49ers John Lynch (Torrey Pines), Marcus Allen (Lincoln), Ronnie Lott (Eisenhower) and Anthony Munoz (Chaffey) were among the 29 Pro Football Hall of Famers on the list. to NFL research. That number will no doubt rise with Brady and Aaron Rodgers (Pleasant Valley) in the premier class. Current Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera (Seaside) is also in the class, as is legendary Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson, who was a multisport start at John Muir High in Pasadena. Two NFL Network analysts also made the switch: Willie McGinest and Maurice Jones-Drew. McGinest is one of six Long Beach Poly products on the list, as the Jackrabbits have a long history of producing NFL talent. Jones-Drew, who starred in Northern California powerhouse Concord De La Salle, is one of three Spartans to be recognized. Jones-Drew is joined by his high school coach, Bob Ladouceur, who is joined by California coaching stars such as Mike Herrington, Bill Redell, Kevin Rooney and Harry Welch, in a 13 coach group. The 100-player class marks the 100th year of Rose Bowl Stadium. In the future, classes will be established every two years and of a smaller size. The first class was selected by a 26-member committee that included members of the media and administrators from California. The California High School Football Hall of Fame is located in the Rose Bowl and will open in late November, with an inaugural class inaugural ceremony in the spring of 2023. A full list of the class members is below:

