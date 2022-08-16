Western & Southern Open: Andy Murray defeats Stan Wawrinka in Cincinnati

Andy Murray is a two-time champion of Cincinnati after winning the ATP Masters tournament in 2008 and 2011

Andy Murray arranged to meet compatriot Cameron Norrie with a brave win over fellow veteran Stan Wawrinka in the Cincinnati Open.

Former world number one Murray, 35, won 7-6 (7-3) 5-7 7-5 in the first round against his 37-year-old rival.

The win keeps world No. 47 Murray’s hopes alive at the US Open, which starts on August 29.

Now the Scot will face Norrie after the British number one beat the Danish Holger Rune 7-6 (7-5) 4-6 6-4.

Veterans show their battle in absorbing competition

Murray and Wawrinka were the two players most regularly challenging the dominance of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the top of the men’s game in the 2010s, leading to three Grand Slam wins apiece and long stretches at the top. five of the world.

But both have dealt with a series of injuries in recent seasons, each fighting back in their twilight years to show their love for the sport.

So it was fitting their struggle and determination was once again evident in a compelling battle, which lasted nearly three hours and both struggled physically, in Cincinnati.

Three breakpoints were missed by Wawrinka in the opening set and that grab proved crucial as Murray played superbly in the tie-break to take the lead.

Wawrinka didn’t return to the tour until April after 13 months out with a foot injury and had to undergo treatment on the same leg – taking a medical timeout for a rub to his left calf – as he led 2-1 in the second set.

But he showed no significant damage and eventually broke for 5-3 to serve for the set.

Wawrinka’s focus fell off as Murray – who had not yet earned any break points – returned the set to serve without applying too much pressure.

The set got messy and Murray was broken for a second time at 6-5 when Wawrinka forced a decision.

Murray was broken in the second game and suffered from cramps, but managed to break right back and then received treatment himself at the substitution.

With both men still needing physio attention, the set went on serving until Murray broke 5-4 with a raspy return serving for the match.

In a tense match, Murray was unable to take any of the three match points – even after docking a first serve on the third for a second offense – before taking the fourth with a massive serve in the middle. which Wawrinka could not return.

‘It hasn’t been easy’

Murray said his body felt the best “in a very long time”, but he suggested his game could be improved.

“I would like my tennis to be better every now and then because I’m still convinced it can be better than where it is now,” he said.

“It hasn’t been easy in recent years to stay fit and healthy and play enough tennis.

“Right now I have to play and compete to try to maintain the rankings and hopefully get placed in the events, participate in more tournaments and not be dependent on wildcards.”

Looking at his match against Norrie, Murray said: “He’s very different from how Stan plays because he’s a lefty.

“Flat on the backhand, heavy topspin on the forehand. We spent a bit of time together on the field, so there won’t be many surprises for me.”

Norrie remains patient to take first win in Cincinnati

British number one Norrie took the first main draw of his career in Cincinnati with a patient victory over the talented teenage Rune.

Norrie, ranked 11th in the world, lost the serve 4-2 in the opening set, but immediately broke back to take the momentum away from his 19-year-old opponent.

Neither could earn another breakpoint and Norrie took the tiebreak when Rune finished a thrilling rally with a long strike.

Frustration spilled over to the Dane as he hammered two balls out of the stadium and also clubbed his racket into the net before going to the toilet to calm down.

The moment of reflection helped as Rune broke in the first game of the second set and, after the pair traded breaks in successive games for 4-4 and 5-4, ensured the match would be decided by a decider.

Again there were consecutive interruptions of service mid-set before Norrie secured the win when Rune committed a double foul on the second match point.