Ian Chappell stops commenting, tributes from fans





Ian Chappell has announced he will be stepping down from cricket commentary, sparking a wave of tributes from fans. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) The cricketing world has praised Australian sports icon Ian Chappell after he announced he would retire from his career as a commentator. The 78-year-old great said the Ray Warren’s retirement earlier this year had spurred his decision, adding that he would wear his reputation as a miser with pride. NOT REALLY: Cricket world turns against Marcus Stoinis over ‘disgusting’ act on the field ‘SO PROUD’: Meg Lanning’s outpouring of support after shock move Chappell turned to comment after his testing career came to an end, with the former Australian captain joining Richie Benaud, Bill Lawry and Tony Greig in the box. The quartet became a staple of cricket coverage in Australia and helped establish Channel 9’s legendary status Big sports world program. Known for his dry humor and ability to expressing one’s opinion bluntly, regardless of the problemChappell noted that people were free to make up their own mind about him — where they landed didn’t matter to him. Chappell said criticism was always meant to serve the game. “It’s up to other people to decide what they think of me and some will think I’m fine,” Chappell told the newspaper. Sydney Morning Herald. “Some will think I’ve been an asshole. That doesn’t bother me.’ Tony Greig, Mark Taylor, Richie Benaud, Ian Chappell and Bill Lawry at the SCG in 2011. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images) Cricket world pays tribute to Ian Chappell Chappell said that the retirement of Warren earlier this year he had already thought about his future, but it was a specific comment from the rugby league great that caught his attention. That, coupled with the continued burden of traveling for a summer of cricket, had motivated him to make the decision. “I had a small stroke a few years ago and I was lucky. But it just makes everything harder,” Chappell said. “And I just thought with all the traveling and climbing stairs and things like that, it’s just going to get harder. “Then I read some Rabbits [recently retired rugby league commentator Ray Warren] said retired and it really hit me when I read the bit where he said ‘you’re always one sentence closer to making a mistake’.” Story continues Fans of Chappell’s work behind the microphone congratulated him on his career, with many commenting on the impact he’d had on their own careers. with MONKEY click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.

