Syracuse Orange Football: ACC Network’s Road Trip Summary

One of the best things the ACC Network does is take a road trip to the pre-season camp for all conference schools. Last week, the crew of Jordan Cornette, Eddie Royal and Wes Durham were in Syracuse to shine the spotlight on the Syracuse Orange. If you missed it, you can watch the replay online or keep reading.

First on the sidelines was Dino Babers giving a lot of general coaching conversations about the camp setting the tone for the season, but the best sound bite was Dino Jordan hitting Cornette with a dig about Melo going for 30 on him. As Cornette cringed, Danny Miller breathed a sigh of relief somewhere that he doesn’t call football games these days.

Some clips on 44’s stake in Syracuse with alums Beth Mowins and Sean McDonough. It leads to a discussion about Sean Tucker……. who didn’t get the number.

Tucker joined the set and Eddie Royal put him in the spot for offensive line gifts should he win the Heisman. If he can break the Syracuse record again this year, we think Sean can give his teammates 500 Level gift cards and a night out at Apex Entertainment for some ax throwing.

NIL Update – Delayed But Not Forgotten – I’m excited to announce my partnership with APEX Entertainment and 110 Grill at Destiny Mall. I’ve been to both places, the food was great and I had a lot of fun. pic.twitter.com/0b5iywXAsc Sean Tucker (@seantucker2020) April 24, 2022

We also need a restaurant in the Syracuse area to get some Sean Tucker-approved crab cakes (hello NIL deal) and tell Drake that his next album should get a #PL34sed seal of approval. It’s the least Drizzy can do #CanadasCollegeTeam.

Garrett Shrader is next on set and he talks about the receivers and about gaining confidence in the team. You can tell by his demeanor that the man who called Babers differently is someone who fits well in the locker room. We don’t get any flight shots or Top Gun references, but Shrader drops a yall on his way out and nearly made Wes Durham swoon.

William Howard-US TODAY Sports

Things moved in with Royal joined by Duce and Garrett. The duo spoke to the former recipient about recognizing plays and trusting their preparation. A member of the production team may have needed a wardrobe change after Garrett closed the doorway to the flat.

Outside Mikel Jones talks about unfinished business (hmm that theme sounds familiar) and when asked who had the best nickname on the team, he says Chestnuts Sub Zero is the pick. (Don’t worry, work on Mortal Kombat nicknames for everyone and can we get some Finish Him graphics for the video board this season), Jones added that he’s looking forward to meeting Malik Cunningham in the opener for such a 3 vs 3 battles.

The next feature focused on Varsity and it didn’t include someone buying Jerry McNamara gear from Shirt World. Instead, we heard from Gary Gait and about Coach Mac starting the banner flip tradition after victories.

The hour special concluded with Durham and Mike Paulus talking about the six phases of the Lally Complex project. First, there is an extension to the academic support space and a single point of access to the facility. Paul mentions that phase one will bring a wow factor to the project and that the football upgrades are next and will be a game changer. Then this image was shown and on the right is where the new football operations center would be.

Again, it looks like that would be the number one priority, but let’s hope phase two is ready to start in the early months of 2023 because if a game-changer is in the works, Syracuse football will have it sooner then needed later.