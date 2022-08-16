Canadian Leylah Fernandez falls in the opening round at the Cincinnati tennis tournament





Leylah Fernandez van Laval was eliminated in her first round at the Cincinnati tournament, losing 6-4, 7-5 to Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova on Monday afternoon. Fernandez, who is seeded 13th and now ranks 14th in the world, started well in both sets. However, she couldn’t take advantage of her opponent’s 14 double faults or her low first service rate of 52 percent. Fernandez’s was 66 percent. Both players had three aces each, but Fernandez also committed eight double errors. Fernandez had four service breaks in five chances, but saved only two of the eight break points she got. In the first set, Fernandez scored a break in the second game, which allowed her to build a 3-0 lead. Alexandrova took the break back in the fifth game and then took a second, without losing a point, in the ninth game. Alexandrova won the last 12 points of the first set, which she completed in 33 minutes. The 27-year-old Russian, 27th on the WTA Tour, continued her momentum at the start of the second set by breaking Fernandez’s serve in the opening game, again without dropping a single point. Fernandez finally came out of her slump and won the next five games, three of them on Alexandrova’s serve. With that 5-1 lead, Fernandez was unable to cash in on two set points and Alexandrova was able to extend the set with her fourth break of the match. From there, Alexandrova won 20 of the next 26 points and had two more service breaks leading to the win and a spot in the second round. Fernandez played only in her third game since recovering from a right foot injury sustained during the French Open. At the National Bank Open last week in Toronto, she needed three sets to knock out Australian Storm Sanders in the first round. She was eliminated in her next match in straight sets of 7-6(4), 6-1 against eventual finalist Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil. Later Monday, in the men’s draw, Denis Shapovalov will cross swords with Grigor Dimitrov from Bulgaria. The two players are 21st and 18th respectively in the ATP rankings. Felix Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, has a bye in the first round and starts his tournament on Wednesday. This report from The Canadian Press was first published in French on August 15, 2022.

