Anshu Jain’s Secret Power Was the Deutsche Bank Cricket Team





As praise pours in for former Deutsche Bank CEO Anshu Jain, some who know Anshu say that one of his strongest points is being overlooked. – His love of cricket, and more importantly, the Deutsche Bank cricket team. “Anshu led one of the most feared banks’ cricket teams – and indeed one of the most feared club cricket teams in all of London,” said one of his former Deutsche Bank colleagues. “His love of cricket and his dedication to the team have brought the bank together.” Jain’s cricketing passion has not gone unnoticed by those who remember the former CEO of Deutsche. James Davies, the current head of Deutsche’s investment bank for America, says he first met Anshu on the cricket pitch. IFR recalls how Jain participated in a game of shadow cricket with the editor in his DB office. A former member of the Deutsche Bank cricket team says it was active from around 2009 to 2015 when Jain left Deutsche Bank, and that in addition to his role as CEO, Jain would screen the players and help draft the games. “He selected the team from January to April and every Sunday we played in the net for two hours,” he says. Selection was based on talent at cricket rather than seniority at the bank: “75% of the team consisted of analysts and collaborators and VPs. Senior MDs could not insist on participation.” The resulting competitions sometimes involved teams of hedge fund or private equity clients, as well as top clubs from all over London. Occasionally, the Deutsche Bank team traveled to locations such as the Rothschild estate in Leighton Buzzard or the Lord’s cricket ground in St. John’s Wood. For the Deutsche Bank juniors who joined the team, it was a transformative experience. “Anshu was incredibly humble and down to earth,” one former player recalls. “He would treat us as his equals and we would get the chance to spend a day with the CEO on a first name basis. He would put in a lot of time and sometimes even drive us to and from the games himself.” After the games there was often a meal, and sometimes this took place at Jain’s house in London. “We all knew his family – his children and his wife,” says one member of the team. “It was an incredibly important and formative experience for many people and it really helped define the culture of Deutsche at the time.” photo by sefton Marks On Unsplash Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters taking jobs where corporate sports teams are the norm. Do you have a confidential story, tip or comment you want to share? In the first instance, please contact: [email protected] Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher) Please bear with us when you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by people. Sometimes these people may be asleep or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your response to appear. Ultimately, it will, unless it’s offensive or defamatory (in which case it isn’t.)

