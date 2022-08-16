UConn Men’s Hockey Announces Home Dates for 2022-23





Part of UConn’s men’s hockey schedule came out Monday as the team announced home dates for the 2022-23 season. The Huskies will play 17 games at home, although the venue for each game will be announced at a later date. UConn opens its home game with a two-game run against Union on October 7-8, followed by a weekend with Ohio State on October 15-16. After that, the Huskies will host Boston College in a Thursday night game on October 27, and then be home for a two-game set on November 4-5 against Maine. To end the first half on home ice, UConn will play Providence on Saturday, November 12; UMass Lowell on Saturday, November 19, Merrimack on December 2, and Boston University on December 11. After the winter break, the Huskies’ first home game will be against LIU on Saturday, December 31. Then UConn will play Northeastern on Saturday, January 14 what head coach Mike Cavanaugh hopes will be the first game at the new on-campus ice rink. We play Northeastern on January 14th. I can’t say 100 percent would play there, but I think we’d be happy to do that once the rankings are open and ready to play, he told The UConn Blog on Monday. I think we like to play that game there. The Huskies have four home games left to finish the regular season: Saturday, January 21 vs. UMass; Wednesday; February 22 against Alaska Anchorage; Saturday, February 25 against UNH and Seniors Day vs. BC on Friday, March 3. All game dates are subject to change, according to the team. The release didn’t say when the full schedule will come out, but most of UConns’ opponents have already announced their respective slates, so almost any remaining gaps can be filled. The Huskies open the campaign in Vermont on October 1-2, then head to Boston University for a two-game set at Agganis Arena on October 21-22. Nearly all of UConn’s home-and-home series will also begin en route, including in Providence (Friday, November 11), UMass Lowell (Friday, November 18), Merrimack (Tuesday, November 29), LIU (Thursday, December 29), Northeast (Fri. January 13) and UMass (Friday January 20). The Huskies also travel to New Hampshire for two games on Feb. 10-11 and will conclude the regular season on Saturday, March 4 at Boston College. According to a source, there will likely be some changes to a few dates, which is why UConn hasn’t released the full schedule. The Northeasterns schedule also includes a matchup with the Huskies on January 7 with no venue. In addition to UConn’s two neutral ice games during Connecticut Ice on January 28-29, the team is expected to face Cornell at Madison Square Garden on November 26, the Saturday after Thanksgiving. 2022-23 UConn men’s hockey schedule (unofficial) Date Opponent Place Time Date Opponent Place Time saturday 1 oct in Vermont Burlington, Virginia 7 p.m. sunday 2 oct in Vermont Burlington, Virginia 4:00 IN THE AFTERNOON Friday 7 Oct. Union Not yet known Not yet known Saturday Oct 8 Union Not yet known Not yet known Friday 14 Oct. Ohio State Not yet known Not yet known Saturday Oct 15 Ohio State Not yet known Not yet known Friday 21 Oct. at BU Agganis Arena Not yet known Saturday 22 Oct. at BU Agganis Arena Not yet known Thursday 27 October BC Not yet known Not yet known Friday 4 November Maine Not yet known Not yet known Saturday 5 Nov Maine Not yet known Not yet known Friday 11 November at Providence Schneider Arena Not yet known Saturday 12 Nov Providence Not yet known Not yet known Friday November 18 at UMass Lowell Tsonga Center 7:15 am Saturday 19 Nov UMass Lowell Not yet known Not yet known Saturday 26 November Cornell MSG Not yet known tuesday 29 november at Merrimack Lawler Rink 7:00 pm Saturday December 3 Merrimack Not yet known Not yet known Sunday 11 December THIS ONE Not yet known Not yet known Thursday 29 December at LIU Northwell Health Ice Center 7:00 pm Saturday December 31 LIU Not yet known Not yet known Saturday January 7 northeast Not yet known Not yet known Friday January 13th in the north East Matthews Arena 7:00 pm Saturday 14 January northeast Not yet known Not yet known Friday January 20 at UMass Mullins Center Not yet known Saturday January 21 UMass Not yet known Not yet known Saturday 28 January CT Ice Total Mortgage Arena Not yet known Sunday 29 January CT Ice Total Mortgage Arena Not yet known Friday 10 February at UNH Whittemore Center 7:00 pm Saturday 11 February at UNH Whittemore Center 7:00 pm Wednesday 22 February Alaska Anchorage Not yet known Not yet known Saturday 25 February UNH Not yet known Not yet known Friday March 3 BC Not yet known Not yet known Saturday March 4 at BC Kelley Rink Not yet known

