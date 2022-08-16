Is there Monday night football tonight? Start time, TV channel and live stream

With the regular season just around the corner, are there any NFL games today? The first full weekend of the preseason is over. But is there a Monday Night Football game tonight?

The first full week of the 2022 NFL preseason was spread over four days. Yesterday was the last game of the week. There is no Monday Night Football this week. Next week, however, there’s a Monday Night Football game in week 2 of the preseason, as the New York Jets will host the Atlanta Falcons on August 22.

Full NFL Preseason Week 1 Results

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions

Falcons rookie QB Desmond Ridder made his NFL (preseason) debut, passing 103 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 59 yards six times and led a late touchdown drive in the fourth quarter for the win.

Result: Falcons 27, Lions 23

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars

Deshaun Watson played in an NFL game for the first time since 2020, completing just one of his five passing attempts. Trevor Lawrence, meanwhile, passed 95 yards and a touchdown.

Result: Browns 24, Jaguars 13

Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals

Arizona posted the highest points total of the entire week, led by quarterbacks Trace McSorley and Jarrett Guarantano. The two Cardinals QB’s were good for 217 yards passing and two touchdowns.

Result: Cardinals 36, Bengal 23

New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was perfect on the night, completing all six passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. The story of the evening, however, was the injury of Jets QB Zach Wilson.

Result: Jets 24, Eagles 21

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Packers QB Jordan Love had a rocky start to his 2022 preseason, throwing three interceptions on 24 passing attempts. Trey Lance, on the other hand, had a great start to his preseason. Lance completed 4 of 5 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown on the night.

Result: 49ers 28, Packers 21

New York Giants at New England Patriots

While most eyes were on Giants QB Daniel Jones in his first game with new head coach Brian Daboll, it was backup RB Antonio Williams who shone. He rushed for 61 yards on nine carries, including a 2-yard touchdown run.

Result: Giants 22, Patriots 21

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens

Titans rookie QB Malik Willis made his preseason debut, passing 107 yards while rushing 38 yards and scoring a touchdown. Along the way, he made a few electric throws. But he was outdone by his Baltimore counterpart. QB Tyler Huntley looked great, completing 16 of 18 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown, keeping the Ravens’ impressive preseason winning streak intact.

Result: Ravens 23, Titans 10

Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears

Patrick Mahomes appeared in regular season form, leading the Chiefs on an 11-play, 72-yard touchdown drive on their first possession. Mahomes finished 6 of 7 for 60 yards and a touchdown. Justin Fields, on the other hand, was not that sharp. Fields finished his day 4 of 7 for 48 yards.

Result: Bears 19, Chiefs 14

Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders

A few veteran quarterbacks made their debut with new teams in this game. Baker Mayfield made his first appearance as a Panther, completing four of his seven passes for 45 yards. On the other hand, Carso Wentz debuted as a member of the Commanders. Wentz was an efficient 10 of 13 for 74 yards.

Result: Panthers 23, Commanders 21

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills

Matt Ryan got his first action as a quarterback for the Colts, completing 6 of 10 passes for 58 yards. Buffalo did not play against their starting QB, Josh Allen, and the result was a combined 60.6 passer rating from Matt Barkley and Case Keenum.

Result: Bills 27, Colts 24

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers

Rookie Kenny Pickett debuted for the Steelers and had hometown fans in a frenzy by the time it was over. Pickett completed 13 of 15 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns in a very efficient performance. For Seattle, the QB competition seems to be at a dead end. Drew Lock was 11 of 15 for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Geno Smith was 10 of 15 for 101 yards and one touchdown.

Result: Steelers 32, Seahawks 25

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dolphins rookie QB Skyler Thompson started the game and went the distance, impressing. The Kansas State product completed 20 of 28 attempts for 218 yards and a touchdown. For Tampa, with Tom Brady missing the game and some practice time both last week and next week, Kyle Trask had a chance to shine. He didn’t waste it, passed for 258 yards and compiled a 95.3 passer rating.

Result: Dolphins 26, Buccaneers 24

New Orleans Saints in Houston Texans

With Jameis Winston sustaining a foot injury, Andy Dalton got the start for New Orleans. He looked like his usual efficient, if unobtrusive self. Dalton finished with 51 yards of passing and a touchdown as he completed all five passing attempts. On the other hand, the story of the evening was rookie RB Dameon Pierce. Florida’s fourth-round pick ran for 49 yards on just five carries.

Result: Texans 17, Saints 13

Dallas Cowboys in Denver Broncos

While Denver sat Russell Wilson, Josh Johnson got the start at QB. And he took the opportunity, completing 16 of 23 attempts for 172 yards and two touchdowns. For Dallas, the story of the evening was penalties. The Cowboys were penalized 17 times, which is of course a concern given that Dallas was the most penalized team in the NFL in 2021.

Result: Broncos 17, Cowboys 7

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers

In the battle of LA, it was Rams QB Bryce Perkins who was the story of the night. The Virginia sophomore QB played the entire game, throwing for 133 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 39 yards and a score. For the Chargers, the storyline of the evening was the battle to be the RB2 behind Austin Ekeler. Rookie Isaiah Spiller ran 34 yards on 10 carries, while veteran Joshua Kelley scored 16 yards on just three carries.

Result: Rams 29, Chargers 22

Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 1 of the preseason concluded on Sunday in Las Vegas. Of Kirk Cousins ​​out with COVID, the battle for the QB2 in Minnesota was central. Kellen Mond had the more impressive outing, passing for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Sean Mannion wasn’t bad either, completing 8 of 12 passes for 79 yards.

Result: Raiders 26, Vikings 20

2022 NFL Preseason Week 2 Schedule

Below is the NFL preseason schedule for next week’s entire slew of action!

