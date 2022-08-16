Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard Returns To Tennis With Double Victory In Vancouver

Her first match left her physically and mentally exhausted, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier.

After a 17-month layoff, recovering from right shoulder surgery, the Westmount native, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen.

“The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly the way I want and the way I played before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said on Monday.

“This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the point is to play.”

Bouchard opened the tournament on Sunday evening and teamed up with compatriot Kayla Cross to defeat Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti and Elisabetta Cocciaretto in a doubles match.

“I was exhausted,” said Bouchard with a smile. “I started to feel tight in my body, my muscles started to hurt.

“It’s just that mental focus. Playing a game is different from practicing. It’s about getting those reps over and over. It gives me the stamina and I can play games normally again, but it’s a baby step.”

Bouchard will play her first single match on Tuesday against Arianne Hartoro from the Netherlands, a player she knows nothing about. Bouchard knows there can be bumps along the way and accepts that he is an underdog.

“Expectations are very low, expectations are high,” said Canadian Press’s two-time female athlete of the year. “My actions and my personal standards are high, but in terms of results we don’t know what to expect.

“I’ve never had to come back from surgery before, I’ve never had such a big injury. For me it’s really ground zero.”

The Odlum Brown VanOpen ends on Sunday. Returning after two years of missing out due to COVID-19, the tournament has drawn 135 players to the Hollyburn Country Club vying for a combined purse of over US$274,360.

The men’s tournament, which has a top prize of $21,600, has been an ATP Challenger Tour event for several years now. For the first time this year, the women’s competition is a WTA 125 tournament with a top prize of $15,000.

Bouchard, who was awarded a wild card to the tournament, last played at the Monterrey Open in March 2021, where she injured her shoulder in a first-round match against Zhu Lin.

Bouchard became the first Canadian to advance to the Grand Slam singles final in 2014 when she lost to Petra Kvitova in the Wimbledon final. She also reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and the French Open that year.

Learning experience

Since then, Bouchard has struggled with multiple injuries, including a concussion after a fall in the locker room at the US Open.

Dealing with the injuries and time away from the game was a learning experience.

“I have learned a lot in life and have been through very difficult moments,” she said. “It really tested my patience to be out of action for so long. It’s not like when you retire and you’re at peace with quitting. This is like a forced move. It’s mentally hard to accept.

“It made me realize how much I love tennis. There are so many other great things in life besides tennis, but this is what I want to do now and for years to come.”

Vancouver native Rebecca Marino, who is also competing in this year’s tournament, understands the challenges Bouchard faces.

Marino stormed into the WTA Tour, reaching a career high of number 38 in 2011 before quitting the sport in 2013 due to depression. She returned to tennis in 2017 and then missed another 18 months with an injury.

“To come back, not having competed in a competition, it’s really hard to replicate that competition feeling from training to competition,” she said. “There are a lot of nerves in your first event, there are a lot of challenges.”

Bouchard played as a junior at the Odlum Brown event in 2012, the same summer she won the Wimbledon Junior Girls title.

Other tennis stars who have played at the event include Marino, Milos Raonic, Maria Sharapova, Andy Murray, Leylah Fernandez, Johanna Konta, Kevin Anderson, Vasek Pospisil, Marion Bartoli, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Bianca Andreescu, Taylor Fritz and Naomi Osaka Karolina Pliskova.

Bouchard knows she’s at the beginning of a new journey, but isn’t sure where it will end.

"It [the first match]went well, and everything is great. Now the goal is just to collect matches and hopefully all will be well with my shoulder.

"The journey is as long as it takes. I love to play tennis. I'm just here to do what I can."

“The journey is as long as it takes. I love to play tennis. I’m just here to do what I can.”

Two seeds in the women’s singles were uprooted on Monday. Heather Watson of Great Britain eliminated eighth seeded Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, while Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva of Andorra eliminated seventh seeded Misaki Doi of Japan 6-3, 6- 2 defeated. Rebecca Marino from Vancouver will face American Emma Navarro in her first singles match at Hollyburn Country Club on Tuesday.

Gabriel Diallo from Montreal is the first Canadian men’s player to advance to the second round of singles after beating world number 154 Belgian Zizou Bergs 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (5). Diallo is ranked 553rd in the world. Vasek Pospisil from Vancouver will play his first singles match against Brazil’s Felipe Meligeni Alves on Tuesday.