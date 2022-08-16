Cricket ICC must protect test, ODI formats amid rise of T20 leagues: Dev | WTAQ News Talk | 97.5 FM 1360 AM





(Reuters) Former India captain Kapil Dev has called on the Cricket Board (ICC) to take steps to protect the test and one-day international formats amid the growth of lucrative domestic Twenty20 competitions worldwide. The proliferation of T20 competitions has further strained the already bloated cricket calendar, with new competitions in the United Arab Emirates and South Africa set to begin early next year. The groundbreaking Indian Premier League is expected to have a longer window in the ICC’s next international calendar, while England and Australia are also likely to get dedicated slots for their domestic franchise-based competitions. The tight schedule has prompted some players to abandon formats, with England’s Ben Stokes quitting ODIs last month, while South Africa dropped an ODI tour of Australia in January as it clashed with the launch of their T20 league. . The ICC has tasked member boards to strike a balance between domestic and bilateral cricket to better manage players’ workloads, but Dev said it has a greater responsibility to manage the sport. It’s like football in Europe, Dev told the Sydney Morning Herald on Monday. They don’t play against every country. It is once every four years (during the World Cup). Is this what was going to happen, play the World Cup and the rest of the time club cricket (T20 franchise)? In a similar fashion, will cricketers end up mainly playing the IPL or the Big Bash or something like that? The ICC needs to spend more time on that to see how they can ensure the survival of one-day cricket, test match cricket and not just club cricket, added Dev, who won the 1983 World Cup as an India skipper. (Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Peter Rutherford)

