18 Olympic Championship Team Canadian Hockey Women Return for Coming Worlds

Led by captain and gold goalscorer Marie-Philip Poulin, Canada’s roster for the Women’s Hockey World Cup looks like the lineup that won an Olympic gold medal in Beijing in February.

Canada opens the first women’s world championship to be held in the same calendar year as the Olympics on August 25 against Finland in Herning, Denmark.

The Canadians are also the defending world champions, beating the United States 3-2 in last year’s overtime in the final in Calgary. Poulin scored the overtime winner there and twice in the Olympic final.

Canada will attempt to win world titles in consecutive years for the first time since a run of three golds from 1999 to 2001.

VIEW | Poulin seals the gold world medal in 2021 for Canada:

Poulin scores beautiful OT winner and wins gold in Canada at the world championship Marie-Philip Poulin scored a fantastic goal to give Canada a 3-2 victory and their first world championship gold medal since 2012.

“We had a great year, we had the world championship, we had the Olympics, we had a moment where we celebrated, but now we’re back to work,” said Poulin.

Eighteen of the 23 players who were at the world championships on Monday won Olympic gold in Beijing six months ago.

“I think what we had in Beijing was really special,” said striker Blayre Turnbull.

“We want to build on that and see how far we can push ourselves and our team.

“While it was a pretty quick turnaround, I don’t think there was much hesitation on the part of the older girls on the team to come back here and come back to this environment.”

I like the culture we have created. … I just want to be a part of it. Canadian striker Brianne Jenner

Striker Brianne Jenner, who was named the Olympic Tournament’s Most Valuable Player, and rookie goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens were among the returnees named to the lineup by Hockey Canada.

“I love my teammates and I love what we do here,” Jenner said.

“I love the culture we’ve created and the direction we have for this season and for years to come. I just want to be a part of it.”

The roster was chosen after a camp of 142 players in Calgary with under-18 and under-22 prospects.

VIEW | Poulin’s golden goal hat-trick takes her into unknown territory:

Marie-Philip Poulin’s golden hat-trick takes her into unknown territory Where does Poulin’s achievement stand in the sports world? Rob Pizzo breaks it down.

Four Olympic team members Rebecca Johnston, Melodie Daoust, Natalie Spooner and Claire Thompson have not reported to camp for various personal reasons, hockey operations director Gina Kingsbury said.

Spooner is pregnant. Thompson, named after the Olympic tournament’s all-star team, has been admitted to medical school.

“These are women with careers, these are women who are starting families, these are women we care about,” Kingsbury said.

“We want our athletes to be happy. They need to be content and happy in their personal lives so they can also perform and impact our program.

“Of course we would have loved to have them all back, but it opens the door to other athletes who will have the opportunity to represent Canada.”

Mikkelson back on the blue line

Strikers Victoria Bach, Kristin O’Neill and Jessie Eldridge, who were fired from Canada’s central squad last winter before the Olympics, were included in the world championships.

Striker Sarah Potomak is also back in the lineup. She played in the 2017 World Championship and was fired from the 2018 Olympic roster during centralization.

Veteran Meaghan Mikkelson returns to Canada’s blue-line after recovering from a knee injury that kept the 37-year-old out of a fourth Olympics.

The International Ice Hockey Federation added a top-level championship to an Olympic year, primarily to ensure a more streamlined promotion and relegation of lower league championships, but also to encourage federations to invest more consistently in women’s hockey.

Canada’s top-five seed pool in Herning includes the United States, Finland, Switzerland and Japan.

The IIHF has banned Russia from participating in international hockey tournaments because of that country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Czech Republic, Germany, Sweden, Hungary and host country Denmark form the sixth to tenth series in Group B in Frederikshavn.

Eye for 3rd major title in 12 months

The COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed competition for Canadian women for two years.

The 2020 and 2021 World Championships in Halifax and Truro, NS, were cancelled, with the latter being diverted to Calgary last summer.

Because of that reshuffle, Canada is playing for a third major title in a year.

“At the end of a season like that, and especially at the end of the season with a World Championship and an Olympics, the challenge of a Summer World Championship is giving players enough downtime,” Ryan said.

“They’ve never really had a breakthrough through the whole pandemic, through the whole centralization because they were always on standby, ready to go. They tried peaking for three years.”

Canada’s under-18 and development teams host the United States in three-game exhibition series from Wednesday to Sunday in Calgary, while the national team heads to Copenhagen for a pre-tournament camp and exhibition games Saturday against hosts Denmark and August 23 against the United States.

Combining the talent pool from the under-18s to the seniors in a massive camp for the first time, and selecting rosters for international competition, Kingsbury got a head start in planning for the 2026 Olympics in Milan and Cortina, Italy, and further.

“This is an opportunity to really define our depth chart from the top down,” Kingsbury said.

selection Canada

GOAL TENDERS

Ann-Renee Desbiens, Clermont, Que.

Emerance Maschmeyer, Bruderheim, Alta.

Kristen Campbell, Brandon. Man.

DEFENSE

Jocelyne Larocque, Ste. Anna, human.

Meaghan Mikkelson, St. Albert, Alta.

Renata Fast, Burlington, Ont.

Ella Shelton, Ingersoll, Ont.

Ashton Bell, Deloraine, Male.

Erin Ambrose, Keswick, Ont.

Micah Zandee-Hart, Saanichton, BC

FORWARD

Laura Stacey, Kleinburg, Ont.

Jessie Eldridge, Barrie, Ont.

Sarah Fillier, Georgetown, Ont.

Brianne Jenner, Oakville, Ont.

Sarah Nurse, Hamilton

Emily Clark, Saskatoon

Emma Maltais, Burlington, Ont.

Marie-Philip Poulin, Beauceville, Que.

Blayre Turnbull, Stellarton, NS

Kristin O’Neill, Oakville, Ont.

Sarah Potomak, Aldergrove, BC

Jamie Lee Rattray, Kanata, Ont.

Victoria Bach, Milton, Ont.

Head Coach: Troy Ryan, Spryfield, NSO

Assistant coaches: Kori Cheverie, New Glasgow, NS; Alison Domenico, Ottawa; Caroline Ouellette, Montreal.

Goalkeeper coach: Brad Kirkwood, Calgary.

Video coach: James Emery, Calgary.