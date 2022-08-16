2022 Football Season Preview: Nebraska Cornhuskers

It’s time for the 2022 ties from Wisconsin football season preview extravaganza to get started! Over the next (almost) two months we will prepare you for the upcoming football season. We have previews of every team on the Wisconsin schedule, we have positional breakdowns of every group at UW, we have predictions for the full conference, rankings of the top units in the Big Ten, and a few bigger features that we think will be interesting .

Next, we look at the Big Tens fail project, Nebraska!

Team: Nebraska Cornhuskers

Head Coach: Scott Frost, fifth season, 15-29

2021: 3-9 General, 1-8 Big Ten Conference

GAME INFO: Saturday, November 19, to be determined, Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE

Top Returning Players

Junior, OLB, Garrett Nelson lead the team with five sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss

Junior, ILB, Luke Reimer, 108 tackles, one sack, six pass breakups

Junior, RB, Rahmir Johnson, 112 carries, 495 yards, four touchdowns

Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Top newcomers

QB Casey Thompson, a transfer from the University of Texas, Thompson started the last 10 games for the Longhorns, completing 63% of his passes. throw for 2,113 yards and 24 touchdowns

CB Jaeden Gould is the top-ranked player in the class of 2022 and could push for a cornerback spot this fall

Season overview 2021:

Like every season, Nebraska’s preseason expectations were high in 2021, and like every season, Nebraska failed to live up to those expectations. Last season, Nebraska opened the college football season, taking on Illinois at Champaign, where they fell 22-30. Then the Huskers took two wins against Fordham and Buffalo.

The following week, Nebraska traveled to Oklahoma to renew an old Big 12 rivalry. In that game, Nebraska fought their hearts out, but ended up making too many mistakes and falling to the Sooners by just one score. That trend would continue throughout the season.

The following week, Nebraska traveled to East Lansing to face the 20th-ranked Michigan State Spartans. It looked like Nebraska had left the Spartans for dead until late in the 4th quarter, when a special team blunder allowed the Spartans to tie the game, and an interception in extra time by Adrian Martinez left all hopes for a draw. victory disappeared. Another one score loss in the books.

The following week, Nebraska took away some frustrations at Northwestern 56-7, but the one-score losses continued the rest of the way as they lost their last six games of the regular season. Five of those losses (Michigan, Minnesota, Purdue, Wisconsin and Iowa) came by one score or less. The sixth, from Ohio state, came with just nine points.

There’s hardly much you can get out of a 3-9 season that’s good, but the Huskers did play a lot of good teams close, which apparently counts for something in the year 2022. Jokes aside, it felt like this team has the ability had to be much better than what their record showed. Bad special teams and attacks on offense eventually made them come in, but a few bounces the other way could make a positive change. At least that’s what the Nebraska believers are telling themselves on their way to 2022.

Preview season 2022:

Nebraska is hoping they can get some bounces this season to go the other way, but there will be plenty of new faces to try and do so as Scott Frost fired all but one of last year’s offensive assistant. An important change was that Head Coach Scott Frost handed over the keys of the offense to offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. Whipple was the offensive coordinator at Pitt a season ago and helped Heisman nominee Kenny Pickett with monster numbers last year.

Whipple will have a new quarterback to work with in Casey Thompson’s Texas transfer. Thompson started his last 10 games for Texas a season ago and has shown flashes of potential throughout his career. Around him, four of the top five rushers return, but not last year’s frontrunner. That would be Adrian Martinez, who left for Kansas State. Plus, lead receiver Samori Toure left, so there are gaps to fill in the wideout room. Up front it will be difficult to replace Cam Jurgens in the middle.

One of the reasons Nebraska was in so many single-score games was its defense, which was in the top 50 nationally. This year their entire linebacker roster returns with headliners Garrett Nelson and Luke Reimer leading the team in sacks and tackles respectively. That is good news. The bad news, almost everything else has left and needs to be replaced.

The defense line will be almost all new faces with a few coming from the portal headlined Ochaun Mathis, formerly of TCU. In the Big Ten West, stopping the run is the main concern, and if that unit doesn’t show up, it will hurt the overall performance of this defense. A weak line of defense is something Nebraska has dealt with before, and certainly something they don’t want to show again in 2022.

Ultimately, Nebraska will have to be better in all three phases of the game by 2022. In the attack, care for the football and strong play on the line will be the deciding factor. In defense, trenches seem to be the area to be stepped up. Special teams need a complete overhaul as they almost finished last in all categories a season ago.

There is optimism for 2022, as every year, but real change needs to be shown before many will buy in. The scheme is a bit simpler, and if they get some bounces to go their way, a winning season and bowl bid are possible. If not, 3-9 is also possible.