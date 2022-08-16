Simona Halep act at Canadian Open stuns fans

An epic rally that Simona Halep won in the deciding set typified the quality of the battle in the Canadian Open final. Photo: Getty/WTA

Simona Halep has sent tennis fans into a frenzy after taking a spectacular third Canadian Open title against Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Halep kept her control against the unpredictable Brazilian, winning 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 in an exciting and high-quality match in Toronto.

Romania’s former No. 1 world ranking added the trophy in Toronto to the trophy she captured in Montreal in 2016 and 2018, with the latest piece of silverware her first under new coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

It took Halep two and a half minutes to deny Haddad Maia an upset victory after the Brazilian made a huge flight to the final.

A point that typified the epic battle between the players was that Halep was leading 15-30 in the deciding set and looking for a 3-1 lead.

Both players went for it in a fierce demonstration of baseline hits, with Halep finally ending the intense rally with a booming forehand winner.

The astonishing point sparked thunderous applause from the fans in the stadium, leaving commentators and viewers in awe.

All in all, Halep had to shrug off nine double faults, leaving Haddad Maia five times out of ten chances as she became the third player to have at least nine WTA 1000 titles, after Serena Williams (13) and Victoria Azarenka (10).

“There are a lot of Romanians here and they always come to support me. I’m really happy to be able to win here too,” said Halep, who was supported by chants of “Si-mo-na!” from her vocal fans throughout the match.

Simona Halep in great shape for US Open

Halep, who played in her ninth elite-level final when Haddad Maia tackled her first, won her 38th game of the season and claimed her biggest success since the Rome trophy in May 2020.

After being out of the world’s top 10 for a year, she is expected to rise to sixth this week with the US Open kicking off on August 29.

“I was there for many years, but now I feel it’s important to be in the top 10 again,” she said. “I am very happy with this achievement.

“When I started the year I wasn’t very confident and I set a goal to finish in the top 10 at the end of the year – and here I am.

“It’s a very special moment. I will enjoy it. I give myself credit. I just dream of more.”

Simona Halep hits the ball back against Beatriz Haddad Maia in the final of the Canadian Open in Toronto. Photo: Getty

Haddad Maia, who enjoyed a breakout season that included grass field titles in Birmingham and Nottingham in June, had overthrown world No. 1 Iga Swiatek en route to the final.

She struck first with a break en route to a quick 3-0 lead, but two-time grand slam champion Halep reacted quickly and won the opening set as she spun six consecutive games to claim the opener 6-3.

Haddad Maia answered with a break in the opening game of the second set and consolidated by a double break for 4-0 before Halep stopped the rot and held on to 1-4.

The Brazilian delivered a huge set point serve three games later to justify the match by one set apiece.

But Halep took the lead after they traded three service breaks in the final set, rounding out her second match point when Haddad Maia shot a return service into the net.

Haddad Maia said she was sometimes overwhelmed by the opportunity.

“It was an emotional start, even when I was 3-Love-up I couldn’t hold the emotions. I couldn’t control myself,” she said.

“Simona started to play better, to improve. I tried to be more aggressive.

“Today Simona deserved it, she played better than me,” added Haddad Maia, the first Brazilian to reach the final of a WTA 1000 event. “She was braver.

“Sometimes we learn – today is a day to learn.”

with agencies

