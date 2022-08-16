2022 World Junior Day 6: Minnesota Wild prospect Petrovsky highlight, Swedish disappointment

On Sunday, we were treated to a full all-you-can-eat buffet of watching Minnesota Wild prospects into the 2022 World Juniors for their respective countries. A total of six players within the Minnesota system were on the ice all day. We won’t waste your time with a flowery preamble about the future of this team, but let’s talk about the action and some impressions.

Servac Petrovsky, Finland vs. Slovakia

After a very good performance in the opening game of the tournament, Petrovsky and Slovakia were quite calm. A few points here and there, but nothing really remarkable to grab our attention.

In Sunday afternoon’s game against Finland in what ended up being a 9-3 slaying of a win for Finland’s Petrovsky, he was able to play above the talent level of his teams and made us all feel like we have a burgeoning draw day on our hands. He was taken 185th overall, folks.

He scored Slovakia’s second goal and gave his team hope as he cleared just enough space from the opponent to get the extra scoring opportunity and scored his second goal of the tournament and his third point.

Petrovsky would finish with just this one goal, but despite Finland’s overwhelming win, he remained a net nil in plus-minus in 20:31 TOI. That’s a lot of time for him to get away with just one of nine Finnish goals to go in. That just shows the sheer depth of this team.

With this loss in the final game of the Slovakian group stage and with just two points in the stands after their only win in extra time, their tournament is over. Usually there are extra matches for the worst teams in the groups to determine which country is relegated to the second international division, but this year there is no relegation. Petrovsky finished with two goals and an assist, and many more fans, especially in Minnesota.

David Spacek, Czech Republic vs. Latvia

Spacek has had quite a tournament as the fourth defender of the Czech Republic. In addition to Stanislav Svozil enjoying for the tournament, Spacek has just been over there and not really noticeable. There’s room to grow, but as early as 19 and only producing in the QMJHL, he might just be a handy guy that scouts love. He showed flashes of his passing skill and some defensive awareness, but overall a great blog of meh coming from him.

During Sunday’s game against Latvia, he did manage to get four shots on target, two penalty minutes, in 18:16 TOI. At least something is happening for him. Some events!

Brock Faber, United States vs. Sweden

Now we get into the meat of the weekend. Once we got through the whole group stage schedule, we dissected the games with Wild prospects and had plenty of room to tune in; this Sunday night matchup jumped off the calendar. Undoubtedly, the top four Wild prospects of the eight that are in Edmonton will face each other in a heated battle for the final standings. It was a good game overall with the Americans wiping out Sweden’s historic winning streak with a 3-2 win.

Anyway, let’s get more specific. Brock Faber, our captain, in combination with Luke Hughes, basically took on the whole burden of keeping this competitive. Both players played over 22 minutes, faced the top of the Swedish attack and got away with an attack of their own. Faber finished the game with four shots on target and was a plus-one. Not the most dominant performance on the stat sheet, just Faber watched most of the game under control. No obvious mistakes, just extremely calm and cool and collected and all those good words you want for your top four defender.

Jack Peart, United States vs. Sweden

Peart is a joy to watch, but hasn’t really been able to let go with so many high-end prospects above him on this roster. He only had 10:33 TOI and a whole row of zeros for the rest of his stat. Peart has had hints of overall success at this tournament, but again, there are just others to play about him. This is like a little warm-up to the season for him.

Liam Ohgren, United States vs. Sweden

Now to the other side of the Sunday headliner. For 2022 first-rounder Ohgren, this looked like one of the first bigger tests for the winger who wasn’t even on this roster originally a month ago. He came in as a substitute and had arguably his best performance of the tournament against the Americans.

There weren’t that many points to go around anyway, so Ohgren not getting one isn’t really telling the whole story of his game. In previous matchups it was sometimes difficult to notice him and the Swedish top lines were able to surpass his depth, but Ohgren was just amazing against the Americans. He played just over 11 minutes, but all those minutes he seemed to be doing something productive. Whether it was forechecking harder than anyone, grabbing the puck deep into the opposite area and starting the cycle, he was just feels as an offensive winger from Minnesota. He’s not afraid to get dirty in all three zones, and that’s just perfect.

The 18-year-old finished with one shot on target and two penalty minutes.

Jesper Wallstedt, United States vs. Sweden

Ah, Jasper. He couldn’t take the win due to Sweden’s not-so-great defensive coverage in the zone, eventually blaming himself for not saving all 41 shots he encountered.

I am disappointed in myself. I think I betrayed the whole team. – Jesper Wallstedt (MIN) after 38 saves on 41 shots Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) August 15, 2022

This 38-for-41 performance still boosted his tournament win percentage to a perfectly above average .922 in the two games he started. In all fairness, keeping this United States team to just three goals is an achievement in itself, having had a total of 19 goals in the three games leading up to Sunday. They had arguably the most talented group up front in Edmonton and he was able to play damn well enough.

On the opening goal, he got enough touches to make it almost no goal.

That, and that the second just sneaks along his path after not much help getting rid of American attackers from his defenders, only speaks to the problem with this performance from Sweden and why Wallstedt should still walk away happy with his game.

Sweden will be playing their final game of the group stage against Germany on Monday, so I can only imagine they’ll be going back to Calle Clang for this second half of a back-to-back they started earlier with Clang against Austria. But it should be Wallstedt between the pipes for the entire medal round and we will definitely see him do his magic.

As previously mentioned, Ohgren and Wallstedt will return to action on Monday, as Ryan ORourke and Carson Lamboss Team Canada face Finland in their final pre-medal round. It will undoubtedly be an exciting end to this tournament.