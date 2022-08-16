The National College Football Championship Game Returns to Atlanta





The championship game will be part of what will form as an exciting series of sports mega events later this decade. To discover Atlanta hosts part of the 2026 World Cup Atlanta hosts part of the 2026 World Cup In June, Atlanta was chosen as one of 16 North American cities to host games during the 2026 World Cup. Earlier this month, an NCAA delegation visited Atlanta to review the city’s bid to host college basketball Final Four in 2029 or 2031. received, with a decision expected by mid-November. The city is also pursuing the opportunity to host the 2028 Super Bowl. Even before the CFP championship game landed, Atlanta was assured of a big role in the playoffs in the coming seasons. The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is scheduled to host a semifinal in both the 2022 and 2025 seasons. To discover NCAA group visits Atlanta as city seeks to win back Final Four NCAA group visits Atlanta as city seeks to win back Final Four By bringing the championship game back to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the CFP is breaking the pattern of playing its ultimate game in a different city in each of its events in the first 10 years. The title game was played in Arlington, Texas in January 2015; Glendale, AZ, in 2016; Tampa, Florida, in 2017; Atlanta in 2018 (when Alabama defeated Georgia 26-23 in overtime); Santa Clara, California, in 2019; New Orleans in 2020; Miami in 2021; and Indianapolis in 2022 (when Georgia defeated Alabama 33-18). The next two title games will be played in Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium) in January 2023 and Houston in January 2024. When Atlanta landed the 2018 game, the bid called for a host committee budget of $12.5 million, with the money coming largely from a portion of the city’s hotel-motel tax earmarked for attracting major conventions and sporting events. That bid included a wide range of costs associated with meeting the College Football Playoff specifications to host the game, from big-ticket items such as $4.5 million to purchase locations and facilities for the game and various additional events, to relatively small items, such as $20,000 for fireworks and $35,000 for a brunch/reception for player families. The GVB also requested and received an exemption from sales tax on tickets sold for the event. Not everything went smoothly with the 2018 game here, most notably delays of up to two hours getting into the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, delays officials attributed to heightened security related to President Donald Trump’s presence at the game. Rainy weather didn’t help the situation outside the stadium either. But at a press conference the day after the game, Bill Hancock, executive director of the CFP, gave Atlanta overall high marks for the organization of the event. It was amazing. From head to toe, the people of Atlanta were wonderful hosts, Hancock said at the time. Yes, with the visit of the President of the United States, they got a curveball. We’ll be back to Atlanta, Hancock said at the Jan. 9, 2018 press conference. At the time, the CFP had already promised the event to other cities through January 2024, but Hancock said, I know Atlanta will come into the picture when we start talking about future locations (beyond that).

