Serena Williams and Emma Raducanu are angry

Tennis fans vented their anger and frustration on social media afterwards Serena Williams’ confrontation with Emma Raducanu at the Cincinnati Masters was moved from Monday to Tuesday.

Williams and Raducanu were originally planned to play on Monday (local time) in a battle between a 23-time grand slam champion and reigning US Open winner.

Williams plays in Cincinnati for the last time in her storied career after announcing her retirement last week from the US Open that starts later this month.

Fans were therefore eager to see Williams play in person in Cincinnati, with plenty of tickets for Monday to see her clash with Raducanu.

But there has been widespread reaction on social media after organizers announced that Williams and Raducanu’s match has been postponed until Tuesday.

A tournament spokesperson said the change was “due to a number of planning factors.”

Several angry cardholders claimed the schedule change was a false advertisement and accused the organizers of a ploy to sell out both the Monday and Tuesday evening sessions.

This is so disappointing, writes one person on social media. After spending HUNDREDS of dollars watching Serena, does the schedule change the night before?

“I have been coming to see Serena Williams play in Cincinnati since the mid 2000s. It would have been a dream to see the GOAT play one last time.

Another wrote: Where’s Serena? Your CEO said Monday. We have the receipts. This was a false advertising ploy to get people to buy tickets for Monday and now they have to buy Tuesday as well.

A third fan posted: Well I just wasted my money on Monday night and day tickets because I thought Serena and Venus were playing LIKE THEY SAID!!

Others described the situation as a ‘joke’ and ‘shame’.

Serena Williams and Emma Raducanu in Generational Conflict

Before the match, Raducanu said she was delighted to be playing against Williams for the first (and probably last) time.

To have our careers crossed like this, I’m lucky enough to be able to play her, Raducanu said ahead of her Cincinnati debut.

Whatever happens, it will be an incredible experience that I will remember for the rest of my life.

“It will be an exciting match, I am looking forward to it. It will be a great opportunity to play against the best tennis player of all time.”

“This will probably be my last chance.”

Williams was already the number 1 in the world when Raducanu was born in November 2002.

The 19-year-old has been seeking form on the US hard courts after wrestling since her incredible triumph at the US Open last year, in which she became the first qualifier in history to win a grand slam.

Williams lost 6-2 6-4 to Belinda Bencic last week at the Canadian Open in Toronto in her first game since announcing her plans to retire.

If she continues, she could take on 2016 Cincinnati champion Karolina Pliskova in the second round.

There is also a possible quarterfinal match-up with sister Venus if both can make it that far.

