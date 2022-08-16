Islanders News: Raty rolls at the WJC





Maybe it’s just a mirage of living so long in the Lou Lamoriello cone of silence, but it feels like this NHL summer has been particularly long and, as the first draft/free agency/trade rush raged through it, extremely quiet . It could also be the first time we’ve had something of a normal off-season after two pandemic-shaped ones, I don’t know. But it was a weekend essentially devoid of any league news, with Robin Lehners seasonal closure hip surgery (announced last week) still at the top of the hockey news sites all weekend. World Junior Championship Hockey media can at least follow the World Junior Championship and mainly looked at Aatu Raty, but even that traditionally overhyped tournament has had its wow this is pretty quiet feel it so far. There is always quiet microscopic examination of how important is… every Team Canada moment although! In the islanders’ land, they were still waiting to hear when the signing/resignation/trade announcements are out of season. And we can follow the WJC with Isles tinted lenses too. On Sunday, Raty . had a goal and two assists while Finland defeated Slovakia, 9-3. Raty and the Finns have a bigger test tonight when they meet Canada. Meanwhile, the USA defeated Sweden 3-2 in the crucial match-up for their Group B. Oh well… maybe your baseball team is doing well? Or is your Premier League off to a good start?

