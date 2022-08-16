Michigan Footballs QB Depth Chart Forecast for 2022

Michigan has two talented quarterbacks at the top of their depth chart, two battling it out to become starters.

Co-Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Matt Weiss said Michigan will win by any means necessary and the best player will play as quarterback.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh says it will be difficult for JJ McCarthy to beat Cade McNamara, and it will be difficult for McNamara to beat McCarthy. Harbaugh recently said the competition is neck and neck, with both players having their days in camp outperforming the other. Back and forth, back and forth.

Here we take a look at McNamara, McCarthy and the Michigan quarterback depth chart as a whole.

1A: Cade McNamara

McNamara had a fine season in 2021, completing 64.2 percent of his passes for 2,576 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions with one hasty score.

Despite being the starter last season, the fall camp has seen a quarterback competition between McNamara and former five-star prospect JJ McCarthy, who is in his sophomore year with the program.

I mean, I’m a Big Ten Championship-winning starting quarterback, McNamara said this spring when asked about the quarterback league. And that’s how I see it.

McNamara is a Big Ten Championship-winning quarterback, he’s the quarterback to beat Ohio State since the beginning of the Harbaugh era, the first quarterback to lead Michigan to the College Football Playoff. McNamaras was also the first quarterback to attend Big Ten Media Day during the Harbaugh era. He is a leader, he plays turnover free football most of the time and he has a good understanding of how to handle the weakness of a defence.

McNamara said he has improved his footwork and mechanics, that he is faster and stronger than last season. McNamaras’ orbit probably points upwards. 2021 was McNamara’s first season as a starter, and there’s every reason to think he’s gotten better with more time on the job and with McCarthy pushing him for the runway.

Michigan has a favorable schedule to start the season, and there is no great rush to pick McCarthy over McNamara unless McCarthy leads the competition by a clear margin.

1B: JJ McCarthy

McCarthy has top-level athleticism and can run for a quarterback at an elite level. McCarthy also has excellent arm strength in his game; the sky is the limit with its potential. As a true freshman, McCarthy was fully deployed and has given him experience that will serve him well this season.

McCarthy threw for 516 yards, with five touchdowns and two interceptions, adding 124 yards rushing and two rushing scores.

He’s a really good player, and he’s going to be very good, he was excited about him and his future, Weiss said. It’s hard to see he’s anything but really good at the University of Michigan when his time comes. We would keep developing him and at some point all hell will play on us, just a matter of when.

The question is, will his time come this season? It will happen one way or another. Even if McNamara is the starter, McCarthy will be seeing the field more than a season ago. He is a year smarter and stronger, he is a leader on the team and he has a philosophical zen mentality that includes meditation. McCarthy envisions winning a National Championship for Michigan, and he would like to be on the runway as soon as possible.

McCarthy’s potential makes it hard to bet against him in the long run. He has a skill that has wow game potential at any time. There is a very real chance that McCarthy and McNamara will start both games for Michigan this season, which is why he is listed as 1B.

Jim Harbaugh said Michigan has two talented quarterbacks and makes no apologies when asked why he put McCarthy against Georgia in the third quarter of the College Football Playoff. Well, I make no apologies for listing McNamara and McCarthy as 1A and 1B.

3: Alan Bowman

Bowman has starting experience in his career, throwing for 5260 yards and 33 touchdowns Texas Tech in 19 games. Bowmans experience will help him be Michigans third-string quarterback for the second consecutive season.

Bowman threw for 607 yards and five touchdowns against Houston as the Texas Techs quarterback. Someone who has done that in their collegiate career is a pretty good option at number 3 on a depth chart.

4: Davis Warren

Bowman in no way completed the third string’s job.

Warren is a walk-on who has done nothing but impress coaches and teammates since he’s been on campus. Warren was on the Scout team last season and was the Scout Team Player of the Week three times.

He is really a talented player. He didn’t play his last two years of high school due to medical reasons and also because of COVID they canceled the season for him. Hes a talented guy who really hadn’t played football for two years when he got here, Weiss said. We helped him back in during training camp, taught him the offense and then really let him loose on the scout team and last year he took the majority of reps as the scout team quarterback. That was exactly what he needed, because he had to get back into 11-on-11 football. Guys whizzing through the bag, Aidan Hutchinson tried to knock the ball off him. That was really the best thing that could have happened to him all year, by doing that. A little bit back in football because he is really talented. Was lucky he was here.

Warren had some fine moments in Michigan’s spring game, his first live game action in three years, and he’s a player you may not have last heard of in Michigan who could be seen on the field for some time while not- Michigan conference program.

The rest

Freshman Alex Orji is a bit rough as a quarterback at the moment but is already a gifted cop who could contribute to Michigans offense right away in that facet. Orji had a couple of impressive runs in Michigan spring game. Then there’s Jayden Denegal, another raw prospect who could grow into a starter. Harbaugh said it might take him a year to develop into his 6-foot-4 frame.