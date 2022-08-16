Blue Devil Womens Soccer Receives Awards





DURHAM As the #2-ranked Duke women’s soccer team prepares to kick off the 2022 campaign this week, more accolades for the Blue Devils arrived on Tuesday from TopDrawerSoccer and United Soccer Coaches. Duke seniors Ruthie Jones and Sophie Jones and sophomore Michelle Cooper were tagged to the Preseason Best XI Teams. Sophie Jones was in the first team, while both Ruthie Jones and Cooper were on the second team. rookie Devin Lynch also earned TopDrawerSoccer Freshman Best XI. The United Soccer Coaches closed their NCAA Division I Women’s Players to Watch list on Tuesday by announcing the forwards ledger. Cooper was one of 41 on the preseason list. A two-time All-ACC roster and 2020-21 All-American, Sophie Jones comes from the start of all 21 games a year ago, where she played mainly on the defensive side. She logged one assist per year, while helping the Duke defense collect 12 clean sheets, which tied for third in the league. A product of Menlo Park, California, Jones has started all 52 games she has played as a Blue Devil. Cooper, the 2021 National and ACC Freshman of the Year, returns after leading Duke with 12 goals and 29 points, while finishing second with five assists. Her 12 goals were a Blue Devil freshman record. She became the first Duke player to score six goals in her first six career games and became a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy. Hailing from Clarkston, Michigan, Cooper is currently the United States captain for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica. Ruthie Jones , a native of Charlotte, NC, recently represented the United States on the U-23 Women’s National Team trip to Sweden, after a stellar junior campaign where she was an All-ACC First Team roster. She recorded 46 saves with a save rate of .793, while conceding just 12 goals for an ACC-best 0.59 goals against average. Jones has 19.9 shutouts over three seasons, which is fifth in Duke’s all-time charts. Rated as the #10 overall recruit in the 2022 class by TopDrawerSoccer, Lynch is entering her first season with the Blue Devils. Lynch, a product of Naperville, Illinois, was the No. 3 midfielder in her class and has been a member of the US Youth National Team pool since 2018. In the summer, Lynch helped Sockers FC reach the U-19 Girls Academy National. Finals and was awarded the U-19 Golden Boot Girls Academy in 2021-22. The Blue Devils open the 2022 campaign on Thursday, August 18 in East Carolina. The game kicks off at 7 p.m., live on ESPN+. Fans can follow Duke’s preseason adventures by following the program on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by searching for “DukeWSoc”. #Good week

