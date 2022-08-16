



Rock Hill, SC.– The Lenoir-Rhyne Women’s Soccer team was chosen to finish 2ndndin the South Atlantic Conference Preseason Coaches Poll announced this morning. Catawba, was selected to finish first as they took 11 of the 12 votes for first place, while the Bears took the remaining votes for first place. The Bears are coming out of their first-ever final four appearance last year, where they lost to eventual national champion Grand Valley State in the national semifinal. LR will also come in season #4 in the country in Unite Soccer Coaches’ (USC) national pre-season poll, the highest-ranking program ever. In addition, The Bears had selected six players to the Preseason All-Conference Team, including four players in the first team. Ria Action, a 2021 CCA All-American, is joined by sophomore Leonie Proessl , Evan O’Leary and Vivien Becker Peralta in the first team of the preseason. Stephanie Figueiredo was selected for the second team of the preseason and His name is Duston was selected for the third team. The Bears will open their season on the road in Lees-McRaeon August 27 for their home opener against No. 18 Florida Tech, a rematch of last season’s National Quarterfinal game, where the Bears advanced on penalties The SAC 2022 women’s football season starts on Thursday, August 25. 2022 SAC Women’s Football PRESEASON POLL FROM COACHES Rank School (voting first) Points 1. Catawba (11) 121 2. Lenoir Rhyne (1) 111 3. Carson-Newman 98 4. Wingate 92 5. Limestone 82 6. Lincoln Memorial 69 7. Newberry 61 8. Anderson 51 9. Tusculum 44 10. coker 27 11. Mars Hill 25 12. Emory & Henry 11 2022 SAC Women’s Soccer Preseason All-Conference

First team F Hannah Dunn, Catawba

F Helen Summerell, Catawba

f Leonie Proessl Lenoir-Rhyne

F Alicia Rubio Garcia, Wingate

MF Sydney Jimmo, Catawba

MF Kasey Hahn, Catawba

MF Sharon Mayes, Catawba

MF Evan O’Leary Lenoir-Rhyne

D Katie Beck, Catawba

d Ria Acton Lenoir-Rhyne

D Sascha Larsen, Wingate

d Vivien Becker Peralta Lenoir-Rhyne

GK Sierra Davis, Catawba second team F Nellie Bryneus, Carson-Newman

F Addie Henry, Carson-Newman

F Brianna Garcia, Tuscaloosa

F Kyara Vanheuverswijn, Lincoln Memorial MF Sydnee Duncan, Carson-Newman

MF Caroline Peters, Wingate

MF Tabea Schutt, Limestone

MF Stephanie Figueiredo Lenoir-Rhyne

D Katie Webb, Catawba

D Amanda Chimbima, Limestone

D Jente Kuper, Carson-Newman

D Courtney Velazquez, Newberry

GK Jeanette Campbell, Anderson third team F Camilla Dobraniecki, Emory & Henry

MF His name is Duston Lenoir-Rhyne

MF Bailey Bylotas, Tusculum

MF Merel Houweling, Lincoln Memorial

MF Jess Lafrancis, Wingate

D Nicole Cristy, Wingate

D Sarah Miller, Anderson

D Sydney Wolfenbarger, Lincoln Memorial

D – Megan Snider, Lincoln Memorial

GK Bente Latenstein, Lincoln Memorial

