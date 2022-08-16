Sports
Women’s Soccer Second in SAC Preseason Poll, Six Named All-Conference
Rock Hill, SC.– The Lenoir-Rhyne Women’s Soccer team was chosen to finish 2ndndin the South Atlantic Conference Preseason Coaches Poll announced this morning. Catawba, was selected to finish first as they took 11 of the 12 votes for first place, while the Bears took the remaining votes for first place.
The Bears are coming out of their first-ever final four appearance last year, where they lost to eventual national champion Grand Valley State in the national semifinal. LR will also come in season #4 in the country in Unite Soccer Coaches’ (USC) national pre-season poll, the highest-ranking program ever.
In addition, The Bears had selected six players to the Preseason All-Conference Team, including four players in the first team.
Ria Action, a 2021 CCA All-American, is joined by sophomore Leonie Proessl, Evan O’Leary and Vivien Becker Peralta in the first team of the preseason. Stephanie Figueiredo was selected for the second team of the preseason and His name is Duston was selected for the third team.
The Bears will open their season on the road in Lees-McRaeon August 27 for their home opener against No. 18 Florida Tech, a rematch of last season’s National Quarterfinal game, where the Bears advanced on penalties
The SAC 2022 women’s football season starts on Thursday, August 25.
2022 SAC Women’s Football PRESEASON POLL FROM COACHES
|Rank
|School (voting first)
|Points
|1.
|Catawba (11)
|121
|2.
|Lenoir Rhyne (1)
|111
|3.
|Carson-Newman
|98
|4.
|Wingate
|92
|5.
|Limestone
|82
|6.
|Lincoln Memorial
|69
|7.
|Newberry
|61
|8.
|Anderson
|51
|9.
|Tusculum
|44
|10.
|coker
|27
|11.
|Mars Hill
|25
|12.
|Emory & Henry
|11
2022 SAC Women’s Soccer Preseason All-Conference
First team
F Hannah Dunn, Catawba
F Helen Summerell, Catawba
f Leonie ProesslLenoir-Rhyne
F Alicia Rubio Garcia, Wingate
MF Sydney Jimmo, Catawba
MF Kasey Hahn, Catawba
MF Sharon Mayes, Catawba
MF Evan O’LearyLenoir-Rhyne
D Katie Beck, Catawba
d Ria ActonLenoir-Rhyne
D Sascha Larsen, Wingate
d Vivien Becker PeraltaLenoir-Rhyne
GK Sierra Davis, Catawba
second team
F Nellie Bryneus, Carson-Newman
F Addie Henry, Carson-Newman
F Brianna Garcia, Tuscaloosa
F Kyara Vanheuverswijn, Lincoln Memorial
MF Sydnee Duncan, Carson-Newman
MF Caroline Peters, Wingate
MF Tabea Schutt, Limestone
MF Stephanie FigueiredoLenoir-Rhyne
D Katie Webb, Catawba
D Amanda Chimbima, Limestone
D Jente Kuper, Carson-Newman
D Courtney Velazquez, Newberry
GK Jeanette Campbell, Anderson
third team
F Camilla Dobraniecki, Emory & Henry
MF His name is DustonLenoir-Rhyne
MF Bailey Bylotas, Tusculum
MF Merel Houweling, Lincoln Memorial
MF Jess Lafrancis, Wingate
D Nicole Cristy, Wingate
D Sarah Miller, Anderson
D Sydney Wolfenbarger, Lincoln Memorial
D – Megan Snider, Lincoln Memorial
GK Bente Latenstein, Lincoln Memorial
