No. 15 USC Women’s Soccer Opens 2022 Season in Purdue, Long Beach State

THE ANGELS – The No. 15 USC women’s soccer team opens the 2022 season on the road this week, heading to Purdue on Thursday and Long Beach State on Sunday.

HOW TO FOLLOW – Thursday's season opener in Purdue will be broadcast live on BTN2GO and Sunday's game in Long Beach State will be broadcast on ESPN+.



SERIES VS PURDUE – The Trojans are all-time 2-0 against the Boilermakers. The teams last played in 2011 in Indiana, with USC taking a 2-1 victory in overtime. The only other meeting was in 2010 when the teams faced each other in Fullerton, with the Trojans winning 1-0.

SERIES VS LBSU – The Trojans have an all-time 5-2-1 record against the 49ers, with USC winning the last two encounters. The teams last met in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Postseason, a game USC won 6-0 at home. LBSU’s last win in the series was at home in 2016, a 1-0 win.

A NEW ERA – The Trojans hired Jane Alukonis to become the fifth head coach in program history in January of this year. Alukonis comes to USC after four years as an assistant at UCLA, where she helped the Bruins to two Pac-12 Championships and an NCAA College Cup appearance. She played her college football at Duke, where she was a four-year starter from 2006 to 2009.

AROD RETURN – Joining Coach Alukonis as a staff is a Trojan and USWNT legend, Amy Rodriguez , who announced her retirement from professional football last January. Rodriguez played 11 pro seasons, winning two NWSL titles (2014, 2015), two Olympic gold medals (2008, 2012) and a World Championship championship (2015). She played at USC from 2005-08 and led the program to its first NCAA Championship in 2007. Her name is still in the USC record book, with the forward sixth in career points with 79, sixth in career goals with 31, ninth in career assists with 17 and third in game-winning goals with 12.

SUGAR ON STAFF – The Trojans’ third assistant was hired on April 22, with the addition of Shigeyoshi “Sugar” Shinohara. Shinohara comes to USC after five years as an assistant at Arizona State. Prior to his time at ASU, he spent eight seasons at Brevard College (Brevard, North Carolina), seven seasons as head coach of the women’s program (2009-15) and one season as head coach of the men’s program (2016).

NOTABLE RETURNS:

Croix Bethune – Prices 2021: MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist, Consensus First-Team All-American, Pac-12 Midfielder of the Year, All-Pac-12 and All-Pacific Region First Team. 2021 stats: 16 goals (3rd most in a season in USC history), 10 assists (T-6 most in USC history), 42 total points (4th most in USC history) remarkable: Missed the 2019 season with an ACL injury, but returned to take All-Pac-12 First Team and Pac-12 All-Freshman Team honors in 2020.

Brooklyn Courtnal – Prices 2021: TDS Freshman Best XI Second Team, All-Pac-12 Third Team, Pac-12 All-Freshman Team. 2021 stats: Started all 20 games as a center back, played 1,807 minutes (most of the team), helped USC to 8 shutouts and scored 1 assist. remarkable: Currently plays for Canada at the U-20 World Cup in Costa Rica.

Simone Jackson – Prices 2021: All-Pac-12 Second Team, Pac-12 All-Freshman Team. 2021 stats: 5 goals, 8 assists (2nd on team), 18 total points. remarkable: Currently competing for USA at the U-20 World Cup.

Anna Smith – Prices 2021: All-Pacific Region Third Team. 2021 stats: Played in goal every minute, 14-3-3 record, 8 shutouts, 65 saves, 0.96 GAA, 0.765 save percentage. remarkable: Returning for its 5th season. Has a career record of 23-6-4 in 35 starts, with 116 saves and 11 shutouts.

Zoe Burns – Prices 2021: All-Pac-12 second team. 2021 stats: Appeared in all 20 games, made 18 starts, played 1,589 minutes (4th on team), 1 goal, 1 assist. remarkable: Currently participating in the U-20 World Cup for Canada.

Community Breathing – Prices 2021: Pac-12 All-freshman team. 2021 stats: Appeared in all 20 games, made 15 starts, 2 goals, 2 assists, 6 total points. remarkable: Currently participating in the U-20 World Cup for Canada.

Aaliyah Bur – Prices 2021: Pac-12 All-freshman team. 2021 stats: Appeared in all 20 games, made 14 starts, 3 goals, 2 assists, 8 total points (6th on the team). remarkable: Currently participating in the U-20 World Cup for Canada.

NEW ARRIVALS:

Nicole Payne – West Virginia (transfer) – In three seasons at WVU, Payne was named to the All-Big 12 Freshman team and the All-Big 12 team twice. She played in 53 games, made 44 starts, mostly on the backline for the Mountaineers, scored four times and provided two assists. Also competes for the Nigerian national team.

Brandi Peterson — TCU (Transfer) — In four years at TCU, last fall earned a second-team All-American nod and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. She also earned All-Big 12 honors twice and was named to the All-Midwest Region first team in 2021. Prior to her TCU career, Peterson played in 81 games and made 76 starts, scoring three goals and providing 10 assists from the backline.

Hannah Dickinson – Lakeside HS (Seattle, Wash.) – Earned Washington State 3A Player of the Year, All-State honors twice and was named to the All-Metro League first team three times. Ended her preliminary career as the school’s all-time leader (181), with a career of .47 goals against average and 34 total shutouts. She had 63 saves in her senior career and set the school’s record for single-game saves with 11. She was also team captain for three years in basketball and one year in lacrosse.

Jayce Woodward – Seattle Prep (Seattle, Wash.) – Was a two-time nominee for the conference MVP and Gatorade State Player of the Year at Seattle Prep. Scored 57 goals and recorded 26 assists in three full varsity seasons. Earned All-League first team honors all four years, was the conference MVP and was named to the All-State team as a junior and senior, and played in the High School All-American Game last season . She also played basketball as a freshman.

LAST SEASON – The Trojans finished 14-3-3 overall and 8-1-2 in Pac-12 play last year, finishing second in the conference standings. USC made the postseason for the 8th consecutive season and 20th overall, playing in the second round where they were bounced out of the tournament on penalties against Penn State. The Trojans ended the year No. 11 in the latest coaches poll.

MOVE B1G – USC announced on June 30 that it would participate in the Big Ten Conference for all sports at the beginning of the 2024-25 season. Crosstown rivals UCLA are also making the switch. USC women’s soccer has a pair of Big Ten opponents on the schedule this season, traveling to Purdue and Nebraska.

PRESEASON RANKS – The Trojans are ranked number 15 in the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll. USC was also tagged to finish 4th in the Pac-12 Preseason Coaches Poll.