Illini Athletics Hosts Title IX 50th Anniversary Summit on September 9.

CHAMPAGNE, fig. Commemorating the 50eAnniversary of the landmark Title IX legislation that provided equal opportunity for women in athletics, the University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics will host a summit on Friday, Sept. 9 that is open to women of the Varsity I family and other invitees. The summit, themed “How it started, how it goes,” will include lunch, a moderated panel, and a networking happy hour.

Lunch will kick off the event and will pay tribute to Dr. Karol Kahrs, the longtime Illinois senior administrator who transferred women’s athletics to DIA after the expiration of Title IX. dr. Kahrs championed female student athletes by establishing the college’s peer-to-peer athletics program for women and became an advocate and leader for women’s sports at both the Big Ten and the NCAA.

The keynote address will be delivered by Sheila Johnson, Illinois alumna and successful businesswoman who, among other things, co-founded Black Entertainment Television (BET), partner of three professional sports franchises and business developments in hospitality and real estate.

After lunch, a panel discussion entitled “Motivation to Overcome, Vision to Uplift” will feature experts analyzing, highlighting and discussing the myriad changes in sports, especially the sports for women and girls that have taken place since the dawn of Title IX in 1972. Moderated by former Illinois volleyball star and current Game Plan Director of Curriculum Tayler Onion, panelists include NCAA Senior Vice President Joni Comstock, 1972 Olympic Gymnast Nancy Thies, Illinois Head Soccer Coach Janet Rayfield and Olympic and USDiscus Champion Gia Lewis-Smallwood.

All day will be led by emcee and Emmy-Award nominated sportswriter Taylor Rooks.

Those attending the summit will also be honored at the annual Varsity I Orange Affair dinner and with special recognition at the September 10 Illinois vs. Virginia football game at Memorial Stadium.

KAROL KAHRS EXCELLENCE FUND: In June 2022, Illinois launched the Karol Kahrs Women’s Excellence Fund to raise money for Fighting Illini women’s sports programs in celebration of the 50e anniversary of Title IX. To date, more than $100,000 has been raised to support Illinois’ 11 women’s teams.MAKE A GIFT

SPECIAL GUEST BIOS:

Keynote: Sheila Johnson

Sheila Johnson is an Illinois alumna, successful businesswoman, philanthropist, film producer and accomplished musician. A cheerleader during her days in Champaign-Urbana, in 1970, two years before the expiration of Title IX, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in music performance and education. They then co-founded Black Entertainment Television (BET), a cable network aimed at African Americans, before selling to Viacom in 2001. estate and multiple sports franchises. Johnson, the first African-American woman to hold a stake in three professional sports teams, the Washington Capitals (NHL), the Washington Wizards (NBA), and the Washington Mystics (WNBA), is also vice president of Monumental Sports and Entertainment and is a team president, managing partner and governor of the Mystics. In 2004, Johnson launched Salamander Hotels & Resorts, its flagship equestrian-themed Salamander Resort & Spa in Middleburg, VA – the heart of Virginia’s horse country. Other properties include: Innisbrook, north of Tampa Bay, home of the PGA Valspar Championship, Hotel Bennettin Charleston, the iconic Aspen Meadows in Aspen, Colorado, Half Moon in Montego Bay, Jamaica, and Aurora Anguilla Resort & Club in Anguilla. Most recently, Salamander Hotels & Resorts entered into a joint venture to acquire the Mandarin Oriental in Washington, DC. The property will be renamed Salamander DC

Emcee: Taylor Rooks

Emmy Award-nominated sportswriter Taylor Rooks is the host and executive producer ofTake it there with Taylor Rooksher interview show forBleacher report, among other duties for Turner Sports. She also recently joined Amazon’s Thursday Night Football coverage. She previously worked as a presenter, reporter and correspondent for the Big Ten Network and as a side reporter for CBS Sports Network. She is a graduate of the University of Illinois, where she majored in broadcast journalism.

Panel Moderator: Taylor Onion

Tayler Onion is chief of curriculum development for Game Plan and oversees the all-in-one eLearning development platform for athletes. Before joining Game Plan, Onion worked in student-athlete development at USF, SIU-Carbondale, Western Illinois, and Memphis. She is a two-time graduate of Illinois, earning her bachelor’s degree in advertising in 2013 and master’s degree in sports management in 2014.

PANELISTS:

Joni Comstock

Joni Comstock has been the NCAA Senior Vice President of Championships and Senior Woman Administrator since September 2006. She is responsible for overseeing 75 NCAA championships and 69 sports committees. Before coming to the NCAA, Comstock was director of athletics at American University for three years, while also serving as administrative assistant at the University of North Carolina Asheville, Purdue University, and the University of Illinois. Comstock received her undergraduate degree from Eastern Illinois University; a master’s degree from Illinois State University; and a doctorate in higher education from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Nancy Thies Marshall

Nancy Thies Marshall is the only female gymnast from Illinois to compete in the Olympics, when she made the 1972 team as a 15-year-old from Urbana High School. At Illinois, Marshall won the Big Ten All-Around title and earned All-American honors. During her career, she served as Vice President for Women at the US Olympics. Marshall has co-authored athletic-themed books, has volunteered and led nonprofits, worked for NBC as a gymnastics television broadcast commentator, and traveled as a tireless advocate for the welfare of athletes. Marshall is a recently retired member of the Corban University cabinet and serves as the Associate Vice President for People and Culture.

Janet Rayfield

Janet Rayfield is in her 21st season as the head coach of Fighting Illini football. As the school’s most winning coach, Rayfield has led Illinois to the NCAA tournament 10 times, including the Sweet Sixteen in 2013. In her playing time, Rayfield was one of the best. She played collegiately at the University of North Carolina from 1979-82 and helped build the program from the ground up. She led the Tar Heels to the 1981 AIAW National Championship and a 23-0 record in just their third year. That season, Rayfield took home the Nike Player of the Year award, All-America honors and was named one of the top 10 football players in America (male or female). In 1982, she led the Tar Heels to the first-ever NCAA women’s soccer championship. That championship would be the first of 18 NCAA national titles in the program’s storied history in North Carolina.

Gia Lewis-Smallwood

Gia Lewis-Smallwood is the most accomplished field athlete in women’s Fighting Illini history. She competed in the 2012 Summer Olympics in the discus throw and in 2014 held the U.S. record in that event with a throw of 226 feet, 11 inches. Lewis-Smallwood is a four-time American discus champion and has competed in a total of four World Championship encounters. She holds Illinois records for the 20-pound weight throw and discus throw and was the Big Ten discus champion in 2001. Lewis-Smallwood earned All-America honors in the discus throw at the 2001 NCAA Outdoor Championships.