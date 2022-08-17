European Championship Munich 2022: BBC TV times and additional online streams





Dina Asher-Smith bids to defend the three gold medals she won at the 2018 European Championships Hosts: Munich dates: August 11-21 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with additional streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app. The Munich 2022 European Championships will take place from 11-21 August and BBC Sport has extensive live coverage. The second edition of the championships contains nine European championships under one roof – athletics, beach volleyball, canoe sprint, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, sport climbing, table tennis and triathlon. You can watch all the must-see moments on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Three. There will be live streams BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport websitewith extra coverage on the BBC red button to help you follow your favorite sport. You can also watch live coverage from UK swimmers and divers on the European Swimming Championships in Rome from 11-21 August. Those events are not part of Munich 2022, but will be held at the same time. TV, iPlayer, Red Button and digital schedules All times BST. Cover times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes. Tuesday August 16 – day six BBC One: 13:45-18:00 BBC Two: 09:00-13:45, 18:00-22:00 Red button: 07:30-21:30 Digital platforms: 09:05-12:15 – athletics 11:00-14:15 – track cycling 15:30-18:10 – track cycling Wednesday 17 August – day seven BBC One: 13:45-18:00 BBC Two:09:00-13:45, 18:00-22:00 Red button: 08:00-21:30 Digital platforms: 08:35-13:20 – athletics 11:30-14:25 – table tennis 13:00-18:00 – cycling 14:00-15:25 – climbing Thursday, August 18 – day eight BBC One: 13:45-18:00 BBC Two: 09:00-13:45, 18:00-22:00 Red button: 08:00-21:15 Digital platforms: 08:00-12:25 – athletics 11:30-14:25 – table tennis 14:00-15:25 – climbing Friday, August 19 – day nine BBC One: 13:45-18:00 BBC Two: 09:00-13:45, 18:00-21:30 Red button: 08:00-21:30 Digital platforms: 08:00-16:55 – canoeing 09:00-10:55 – athletics 09:00-19:15 – beach volleyball Saturday 20 August – day 10 BBC One: 13:15-16:30 BBC Two: 09:00-13:15, 16:30-22:00 Red button: 07:30-21:30 Digital platforms: 07:30-10:55 – athletics 08:00-17:15 – canoeing 09:30-17:35 – table tennis 13:45-16:15 – gymnastics Sunday 21 August – day 11 BBC One: 13:15-17:00 BBC Two: 10:00-13:15, 17:00-21:00 Red button: 08:00-20:30 Digital platforms: 08:05-13:35 – canoeing 10:00-13:00 – beach volleyball 10:30-13:00 – cycling 12:45-16:25 – gymnastics

