NFT Tech Announces Significant Increase in NFT Strategy and Launch Pipeline

Vancouver, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NFT Technologies Inc. (NEO: NFT | OTC Pink: NFTFF | FRA: 8LO) (the company or “NFT Tech”), a leading technology firm mainstreaming decentralized ownership, NFTs and the public markets metaverse announced significant growth in its project pipeline following recent partnership announcements.

After signing multi-year contracts with major brands, NFT Tech continues to exceed partnership and contract goals and expects to close several more by the end of the year. The company has already announced partnerships with the Australian Open, Elvis Presley Enterprises, Sony Sportsand an exclusive multi-year deal with World Table Tennis.

Seeing the incoming goods was great, said Adam De Cata, CEO of NFT Tech. Our pipeline continues to grow extremely fast, even as deals come our way from major blockchain companies. We have identified a huge gap in the market where there is a void of capable teams working with both the creative and technical aspects of blockchain development that can deliver innovative projects of immense benefit to major brands and their users. I’m excited to continue introducing brands to web3, faster than even I expected.

The revenue increases reflect these successes, with NFT Tech reporting nearly $1 million CAD in revenue (CAD $923,000) as projects begin to roll out. With its focus on resale royalties, the company expects to see rising revenues, which would represent a recurring revenue model based on the number of projects launched in the space.

We were often asked why big brands choose us and what makes us different, continues Adam. The truth is, it wasn’t just an award-winning NFT studio providing web3 strategy. NFT Tech supports our customers throughout the web3 process: from idea to project execution and launch. This is because companies often come to us knowing they should be doing something in web3, but have no idea where to start. In addition, we have a long track record of working with the world’s largest open Metaverse projects such as Decentraland and Sandbox, and the client can rest assured that they will receive a lot of value. It’s also worth commenting on the benefits of a publicly traded company, when working with big brands that go public gives them a serious sense of security in an industry that continues to be overrun with bad players.

Looking back at the company’s most successful project to date, the Australian Open NFT: The launch sold out in three minutes, generating $3M AUD and contributing nearly $1M AUD to Tennis Australia’s charitable arm. The project has had nearly $10 million AUD in secondary trading volume. For every Art Ball sold on the secondary market, NFT Tech will receive royalties for the perpetuity of the project – a particular highlight is the Rafal Nadals Championship point, which was originally bought for about $250 USD and sold for about $9,000 USD, resulting in a lagging commission for the project. Resale royalties on average in the NFT ecosystem are between 5 and 10%.

NFT Tech expects to launch five additional major projects by the end of the year, and remains the go-to company when it comes to innovative NFT strategies that increase fan and user engagement. The company’s next project launch is: Elvis Presleyin cooperation with sandbox and decentralized. The project kicks off in September and will attempt a Guinness World Record for the most metaverse attendees ever. More information can be found at elvis.legacycouncil.io.

About NFT technology

NFT Tech works to develop infrastructure, assets, real estate and IP in the metaverse, build and monetize P2E and M2E games, and bring insights and benefits to the public markets. Bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and the web3 space, NFT Tech is mainstreaming decentralized ownership, NFTs and the metaverse.

