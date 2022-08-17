Tennis Cambodia organizes regional training for coaches





Tennis Cambodia recently organized a regional training for tennis coaches.

According to the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC), the regional ITF/OS beginner tennis coach training course was held at the Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh from August 1 to 12. This is the first international training event to be held or organized by Tennis Cambodia this year. Tennis Cambodia, the governing body for the sport in the Kingdom, has previously held a series of tennis matches at the Cambodian Country Club (CCC) and other venues. The training was a collaboration between NOCC, Tennis Cambodia and International Tennis Federation (ITF). The training attracted 19 participants from five countries, including Cambodia, Myanmar, East Timor, Bangladesh and Fiji. Three coaches from the ITF – Jonathan Stubbs, Gary Pucell and Amir Borghei – came to Cambodia to conduct the training. In May, Stubbs, the ITF Development Officer for South and East Asia, visited East Timor to welcome the country to the ITF family, assess the standard of tennis development and teach an ITF Play Tennis course, the report said. the organization’s website. Pucell is the ITF Development Officer for Pacific Oceania, while Borghei is responsible for tennis development in Western Asia. The training included both theoretical and practical exercises, which were usually performed on the tennis court in the Olympic Stadium. This training is very important for new and aspiring coaches, for them to develop their skills to become better coaches, said Chea Pov, Deputy Secretary General of Tennis Cambodia. NOCC Secretary General Vath Chamroeun attended the closing ceremony where he congratulated the participants and told them about Cambodia’s preparations for the 2023 Southeast Asian Games. Tennis is among the 39 sports included in the list for the 2023 SEA Games, local media reported. This is also important for the development of tennis in Cambodia, he emphasized.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khmertimeskh.com/501133342/tennis-cambodia-hosts-regional-training-for-coaches/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos