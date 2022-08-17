Naomi Osaka who saves butterfly wins awards for sports photography

Connect with us

Japan's Naomi Osaka removes a butterfly from her dress as she plays against Tunisian Ons Jabeur at the Australian Open

David GrayWinner, Tennis.
Japan’s Naomi Osaka pulls a butterfly out of her dress as she plays against Tunisian Ons Jabeur in their women’s singles match on day five of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 12, 2021.

An artistic photo of tennis star Naomi Osaka rescuing a butterfly took home the top prize at the World Sports Photography Awards 2022. Sports photographer David Gray took the winning photo at the Australian Open, when a butterfly dressed on her land landed. Playing with shadows allowed Gray to capture the moment perfectly.

Professional sports photographers from around the world saw their work honored in the competition as these specialist photojournalists documented moments of athleticism, strength and talent. Gray was one of 24 photographers honored in the third annual competition. More than 7,000 images were submitted in categories such as basketball, racquet sports, water and gymnastics.

“I was incredibly impressed with the quality of this year’s submissions,” said Sophie Collins, chief marketing officer at MPB, the sponsor of the competition. “Photography captures a moment, the emotion, the ups and downs. It tells a story that has the power to change how the viewer feels and inspires them.”

The winning images are not only technically sound, but give an immersive look at the sports world. These photos bring you into the moment, whether it’s a time of action, a quiet moment of reflection or a merry party. Check out these winners below.

The World Sports Photography Awards honors professional sports photographers around the world.

Team Hungary's Alexa Szvitacs serves the ball during the Women's Doubles table tennis match

Donald MiralleWinner, racket sports.
Team Hungary’s Alexa Szvitacs serves the ball during the Women’s Doubles table tennis match at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Guan Chenchen on the balance beam at the 2020 Summer Olympics

Ashley LandisWinner, Gymnastics.
Guan Chenchen, from China, wins the gold medal performing on the balance beam during the final of the women’s artistic gymnastics apparatus at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

LJChen Gold Winner at the 2020 67kg Men's Weightlifting Olympics, Tokyo, Japan

Isaac Julian Morillas SanchezWinner, Anders.
LJChen Gold Winner at the 2020 67kg Men’s Weightlifting Olympics, Tokyo, Japan

Dorian Finney-Smith (Dallas Mavericks #10) grabs ball from Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks #22) American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas NBA (National Basketball Association)

Kevin JairajWinner, Basketball.
Dorian Finney-Smith (Dallas Mavericks #10) grabs the ball from Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks #22) at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas NBA

Soccer players sitting in a locker room

Dustin SatloffWinner, American football.
Wilson Catoe #42 of the Army Black Knights, Cade Barnard #40 of the Army Black Knights and Jakobi Buchanan #33 of the Army Black Knights in the locker room before the start of a game against the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium on December 11, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Rally Dakar Race

Marian ChytkaWinner, Motorsport.
Yasi Seidan, Rally Dakar 2021.

Winners in 24 categories have been announced for the 2022 edition of the photo contest.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs New Jersey Devils Hockey Game

Bruce BennettWinner, Hockey.
The Pittsburgh Penguins defend against the New Jersey Devils late in the third period at the Prudential Center on March 20, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey. The Penguins defeated the Devils 3-1.

Female boxer in the ring with eye injury

Richard PelhamWinner, Boxing.
Ebanie Bridges (Australia) with serious eye injury after her 10-round WBA Bantamweight defeat to rival Shannon Courtenay (England), Boxing

Playing cricket in Pakistan

Mohammed ArbaziWinner, Cricket.
Khushdil Shah, taken in National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan.

Goring ridden by Charles Bishop during the Play 4 To Win At Betway Handicap at Wolverhampton Racecourse

Mike EgertonWinner, Rider.
Goring ridden by Charles Bishop during the Play 4 To Win At Betway Handicap at Wolverhampton Racecourse.

Cliff Diving World Series

Morgan TreacyWinner, Urban & Extreme.
Catalin Preda (Romania) dives from the 27.5m platform at the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, Downpatrick Head, Ireland September 2021.

Morgan TreacyWinner, Water.
Lukas Rohan, rowing C-1 men’s slalom, 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

More than 7,000 photos from professional sports photographers were submitted.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony

Mark Edward HarrisWinner, Locations & Views.
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, opening ceremony.

Caeleb Dressel swims the butterfly at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Ian McNicoleWinner, Aquatic.
Caeleb Dressel (US) wins men’s 100m butterfly final July 31, 2021, Tokyo Olympics

Adolis Garcia jumps to catch a ball

Abbie ParrWinner, Baseball.
Adolis Garcia (Texas Rangers), Texas Rangers v Seattle Mariners, Major League Baseball

Sweden's Linn Persson to zero for the women's 7.5km sprint at the IBU Biathlon World Championships

Joel MarklundWinner, Winter Sports.
Linn Persson of Sweden clears for the women’s 7.5km sprint at the IBU Biathlon World Championships on February 13, 2021 in Pokljuka, Slovenia.

Ashley & Jered GruberWinner, Cycling.
The peloton passes through Siena (Italy) during stage 12 of the 2021 Giro d’Italia.

Cruz Azul wins the Liga MX

Eloisa Sanchez de AlbaWinner, football.
Cruz Azul (Club de Futbol Cruz Azul) wins the Liga MX (Mexican Football League Championship) after nearly 25 years of trying and failing in the final stages.

The World Sports Photography Awards “unlock the amazing power of sports images through the narrative power of competition.”

Rugby match in South Africa

Steve Haag, Winner, Rugby.
Franco Mostert of South Africa during the Castle Lager Lions Series, third test match at the Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa.

Athletes celebrate at the Paralympic Games

Samuel BarnesWinner, Athletics.
Ambra Sabatini (Italy) celebrates breaking the 100m T63 Paralympic world record, winning gold with compatriots Martina Caironi (silver) and Monica Contrafatto (bronze) Tokyo 2020, Paralympic Games, Athletics.

Bryson DeChambeau (USA) on the ninth hole during the afternoon's Fourball games at the 43rd Ryder Cup in Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wisconsin, September 2021

Richard Heathcote, winner, golf.
Bryson DeChambeau (USA) on the ninth hole during the afternoon Fourball games at the 43rd Ryder Cup in Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wisconsin, September 2021.

Max Holloway Beats Calvin Kattar in UFC Fight

John BarryWinner, Martial Arts.
Max Holloway defeats Calvin Kattar, at Fight Island in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi – UFC.

Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull Racking, reacting after crash during the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan in Baku City, June 2021

Clive RoseWinner, Formula 1.
Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull Racking, reacts after crash during the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan in Baku City, June 2021.

World Sports Photography Awards: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met has given permission to show photos from World Sports Photography Awards.

