Hockey Canada Admits Concerns Over Sexual Assault Allegations Affected Junior Turnout

The 2022 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships at Rogers Place in Edmonton on August 11.IAN AUSTEN/The New York Times News Service

Just over halfway through the World Junior Hockey Championships in Edmonton, a total of 20,540 fans attended games that lag far behind the hundreds of thousands of spectators who attended the entire tournament in Canada in the years before the sports-troubling culture came under a microscope. .

Held annually since 1977, the event traditionally begins on Boxing Day and has taken place in several participating countries. However, the tournament that started last December in Edmonton was canceled after three days due to COVID-19 infections among players. It is the first time it will be held in the summer.

While the time of year is a major factor in low attendance at a winter sports event, Hockey Canada admits that concerns about how they handle allegations of sexual assault have also influenced interest in the tournament.

We recognize that this junior world championship will look and feel different to fans for a few reasons, Spencer Sharkey, a spokesperson for Canada’s national governing body for hockey, said in an email. First, the COVID-19 pandemic has postponed this tournament until August; and second, there is understandable criticism from Canadians of Hockey Canada and hockey culture.

Hockey Canada came under fire in late May when it was revealed that the federally funded organization had settled a plea deal with charges against eight 2018 Canadian Hockey League players. The players were not named in the claim and have not been publicly identified. . , but they include members of the country’s 2018 junior world team.

The federal government is conducting an audit to determine whether Hockey Canada used public funds to settle the lawsuit. Parliamentary hearings on the matter were held in June and July, during which MPs were given the opportunity to ask Hockey Canada executives about the organizations that use a special account, known as the National Equity Fund, to settle claims of sexual assault. The fund, first described in a Globe and Mail study, is fueled by player registration fees.

Hockey Canada’s sponsorship, which brings in tens of millions of dollars each year, has collapsed as brands rushed to distance themselves.

The attendance of 20,540 was provided by Hockey Canada and is valid for the first six days of the tournament, which consisted of 17 games. That’s an average of 1,208 spectators per game at Rogers Place the 18,500-seat Oilers arena, where tickets are only sold in the bottom bowl. Preliminary round matches are historically less well attended than later rounds. The quarterfinals start on Wednesday.

Hockey Canada has been given the hosting rights by the Zurich-based International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), which oversees the event that began on August 9 and will run through August 20.

Mr Sharkey said the IIHF, Hockey Canada and the governing bodies representing hockey in countries participating in the junior world are making financial contributions to ensure the event takes place. Net proceeds from the tournament will be shared between the IIHF, the Canadian Hockey League, Hockey Canada and Hockey Canada’s 13 provincial and regional affiliated divisions, he said.

Ten countries participate in the World Juniors, which Canada has recently hosted about every two years. Dan Mason, a sports management professor at the University of Alberta, said Canada can generally attract crowds and revenue that other countries can’t. The tournament has certainly become a cash cow for Hockey Canada, said Prof. Mason. It’s very important to Hockey Canada’s win and it’s very important to the IIHF.

Hockey Canada’s financial statements indicate that the world’s juniors make up a significant portion of the organization’s expenses and revenues related to the various international events it hosts.

The financial statement for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, in which Hockey Canada hosted the tournament in BC, shows that the organization spent $23,838,044 hosting international events and earned $36,417,937 from the same line item. The fiscal year before, when the World Juniors took place in the United States, Hockey Canada spent $3,690,227 hosting international events and brought in $2,777,500 in related revenue.

Russia was supposed to hold the 2023 tournament starting in December this year and ending in the new year, but the IIHF removed Russia’s hosting rights during the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The IIHF granted those rights to Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, giving Hockey Canada the opportunity to monetize the tournament this winter. The announcement of the hosting was made in early May before news of the 2018 sexual assault allegations came out, and before another alleged sexual assault surfaced involving members of the 2003 Canadian junior team in Halifax, which co-hosted of that year’s tournament.

Since the 2023 World Juniors will be hosted in Halifax and Moncton, full capacity is expected for all 30 games, Hockey Canada corporate communications manager Jeremy Knight said in an email. We look forward to seeing the tournament return to the traditional time of year in December.

For example, when the 2012 World Juniors were held in Calgary and Edmonton, the total attendance was approximately 445,000. About 30,000 out-of-town visitors attended the event, generating an estimated $86.2 million in economic activity for the province of Alberta, according to Sport Tourism Canada, an organization formed through a partnership with Crown Corporation Destination Canada.

The tournament’s cancellation last winter and low attendance this summer will inevitably affect local businesses in Alberta. When the world juniors were canceled in late December, politicians and business leaders in Edmonton and co-host Red Deer expressed concern about small business owners in the hospitality industry.

This summer tournament feels distinctly different from the games held in Edmonton last December or in the city in 2012. It was so quiet last week during Team Canada’s first game, against Latvia, that you could hear players talking on the bench. There were only 2,779 fans in the stands.

With a report by Simon Houpt in Toronto

