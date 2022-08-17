Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next | Olympics





By MITCH STACY – AP Sports Writer

MASON, Ohio (AP) The second stop on Serena Williams’ farewell tour was a short one. Williams, 40, has fallen to 0-2 in games since announcing that the countdown has begun on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. Williams said last week in an essay from Vogue magazine and an Instagram post that her career was coming to an end, though she didn’t explicitly say the US Open, which begins August 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The event in Cincinnati was the second US Open tuning for Williams, and the next time she takes to court will be in Flushing Meadows. She lost to Belinda Bencic in straight sets in Toronto last week. A day before the announcement, Williams defeated Nuria Parrizas-Diaz for her first match win since the 2021 French Open. People also read… Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion, most recently at the Australian Open in 2017, when she was pregnant with daughter Olympia. She said wanting to expand her family was a major reason she planned to leave. Raducanu, the number 19 in the world, was sharp as she sent Williams and calmed the vocal pro-Williams crowd in 1 hour and 5 minutes. I can’t believe I just played Serena Williams, said 19-year-old Raducanu. It’s something I think I’m really lucky to have been able to do, and to have crossed our careers when there’s such a big (age) gap and watching her grow up, it was an amazing experience just watching her to play. Williams did not speak to reporters after the game. Fans cheered when Williams was introduced, and again when she won her first run on a Raducanu foul in the second game. Williams screamed in frustration as she made a double foul and screamed even louder and pumped her fist as she won the third game of the first set. I just knew how important every point was because you let go a little bit, yes, she will be all over you, said Raducanu. She’s just such a legend. Trailing 2-0 in the first set, she fought back within 4-3 and then 5-4, but Raducanu closed the set with love. Raducanu rolled on from there, while Williams looked frustrated and even resigned towards the end. Williams was sidelined for a year with a torn hamstring she sustained at Wimbledon last year, and her late-career injuries have contributed to inconsistency on the pitch. The players entranced the crowd with a thrilling rally in the fifth game of the second set, won by Williams with a forehand volley. But she gave a double fault at the next point en route to being broken. She quickly left the field after the game and waved to the crowd as she left the venue. I think the crowd was pretty electric, Raducanu said. The stadium was really packed, and even when they were cheering for Serena… I was prepared for that. Raducanu, who will face veteran Victoria Azarenka in Wednesday’s second round, has not won a title since her US Open victory last year. In the men’s draw, Russia’s top-ranked Daniil Medvedev advanced to the third round, beating 24th-ranked Botic van de Zandschlup 6-4, 7-5. Medvedev, banned from Wimbledon for his country’s invasion of Ukraine, lost in Canada in the second round to Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios last week. Kyrgios defeated Alexander Davidovic Fokina on Tuesday 7-5, 6-4. Also on Tuesday, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka was knocked out by Shuai Zhang, 6-4, 7-5. The tournament lost another big name, Coco Gauff, when she withdrew from her match against qualifier Marie Bouzkova with a left ankle injury. Gauff only had her taped off after the first set and dropped out after the first game of the second set. Karolina Pliskova advanced with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Williams’ older sister, Venus. Bencic fell to Sorana Cirstea, 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-4. Rafael Nadal, sidelined since he withdrew from Wimbledon with a laceration to his stomach, practiced in front of a large crowd. On Wednesday, the 22-time Grand Slam champion will play against Borna Corcic. More AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. We deliver daily updates and highlights about the Summer Olympics to your inbox, including what to watch, live coverage, schedules and medal counts.

