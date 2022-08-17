Montclair High Schools Fitzgerald Hardest Worker in Hockey Moves to the Next Level

Last week, Grace Fitzgerald, a graduate of Montclair High School, was packing her bags for her days in college at Franklin & Marshall’s in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

She was also packing her hockey sticks.

Fitzgerald made the most of her senior year at Montclair as one of the best defenders in Essex County. She was named to the first team of the All Super Essex Conference American Division last fall.

“Playing at a collegiate level is something I’m extremely happy that I can finally do,” she said.

Fitzgerald’s head coach at Montclair, Mary Pat Mercuro, said she was well rooted in the back for the Mounties.

“Grace was the hardest worker on the field,” Mercuro said. “She played with confidence and was not intimidated by anyone. She was a great communicator and made our defense solid.”

At Franklin & Marshall, she joins a quality program that reached the 2019 NCAA Division III title match before losing to Middlebury.

Franklin & Marshall head coach Kaitlyn Eager said she was impressed with Fitzgerald.

“When I first met Grace, I knew right away that she would be a great fit for our team culture, someone who was excited about playing competitive hockey but also cares deeply about her academic and general college experience,” said Eager.

Fitzgerald said it was Eager and her players who tipped the scales to Franklin & Marshall for her.

“When I heard more about Franklin & Marshall in the spring of 2021, I immediately felt welcomed by the team and the coach,” she said. “It was the perfect fit to challenge myself with both academics and athletics.”

Montclair High School graduate Grace Fitzgerald, right, at her signing of her letter of intent to attend Franklin & Marshall College, with her head coach in Montclair, Mary Pat Mercuro. (Courtesy of KATHLEEN FITZGERALD)

Fitzgerald won’t be the only Mountie to play hockey for Franklin & Marshall this fall. She joins Leah Plawker, who graduated from Montclair in 2019.

“During my conversation with schools, it helped a lot to talk to someone who has actually been there,” she said. “When it came to choosing where to go, Leah’s input about the school and the team really helped me make it clear that Franklin & Marshall is where I belong.”

Fitzgerald said she thought her best game played in her senior year was the regular season game against West Essex, the top team in Essex County. While Montclair lost 8-0 to the Knights, her play kept the Mounties in the game for most of the game, until West Essex withdrew.

“I had six or seven saves at the endline that kept this an intense game and allowed our team to have more attacking opportunities,” she said.

In terms of her favorite win of the past season, she pointed to a 2-1 overtime win over Madison. It was also Mercuro’s 400th career win.

“We knew this was a time when we had to work together for something bigger than ourselves,” said Fitzgerald, who added the winning goal in extra time: “A series of five-person passes all the way up the field, right through the defense from Madison. , led to the big win for us Mounties.”

One of the toughest games for Fitzgerald was the final game of the season, as the Mounties came close to the Northern Group 4 title game. They lost 4-3 at home to Phillipsburg, who scored in the final minutes.

The defeat was especially bitter for Fitzgerald and the other seniors on the team, as it was their last game.

“Because our last game was so exciting, I really thought we would move on to our next round,” she said.

Fitzgerald hopes to have as much success at Franklin & Marshall, one of the best NCAA Division III schools in the country, as he does at Montclair, one of the best programs in Essex County.